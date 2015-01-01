पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:गुर्जर समाजजनों ने 11 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर दिया ज्ञापन

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
गुर्जर समाजजनों ने मंगलवार को रैली निकाल कर कलेक्ट्रेट में एमबीसी वर्ग में आरक्षण के लिए राज्यपाल के नाम ज्ञापन दिया।इस अवसर पर समाजजनों की ओर से 11 सूत्री मांगों को लेकर राज्यपाल के नाम दिए गए ज्ञापन में बताया कि राज्य सेवाओं और न्यायिक सेवाओं में एमबीसी वर्ग को टीएसपी एरिया में राज्य के नोन टीएसपी क्षेत्र में मिलने वाले लाभ के अनुसार लाभ दिया जाए।

साथ ही उन्होंने टीएसपी क्षेत्र में एमबीसी का पांच प्रतिशत आरक्षण ईडब्ल्यूएस वर्ग का जिस तरह से दस प्रतिशत लागू किया है। उसी तरह एमबीसी वर्ग का आरक्षण लागू किया जाए। एमबीसी वर्ग के बालक बालिकाओं के लिए जिला मुख्यालयों पर छात्रावास और खेल छात्रावास स्थापित किए जाएं। एमबीसी वर्ग के की छात्राओं को देवनारायण योजना के तहत स्कूटी प्रदान की जाए। पूर्व में जारी एसबीसी प्रमाण पत्र की तरह

एमबीसी प्रमाण पत्र जारी किया जाए। साथ ही समाजजनों ने ट्राइबल एरिया में आरक्षित वर्ग की सामाजिक, शैक्षणिक पिछड़ेपन की विस्तृत रिपोर्ट तैयार कर संवैधानिक अधिसूचना फिर से जारी की जाए। ज्ञापन देने वालों में राष्ट्रीय वीर गुर्जर संगठन के जिलाध्यक्ष कंवर लाल गुर्जर, गुर्जर महासभा के जिलाध्यक्ष मणिलाल गुर्जर, लोकेंद्र, पंकज, मन्नाजी आदि मौजूद रहे।

