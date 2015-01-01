पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परीक्षा कार्यक्रम जारी:आईसीएआई परीक्षा 21 जनवरी से 7 फरवरी तक, अवकाश के दिन भी पेपर

बांसवाड़ा7 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विकल्प चुनने वालों के लिए पोर्टल पर लाइव क्लास भी शुरू, https://www.icai.org/ पर भी है शेड्यूल

इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट ऑफ इंडिया (आईसीएआई) ने जनवरी/फरवरी 2021 में होने वाली परीक्षाओं का शेड्यूल घोषित कर दिया है। ये परीक्षाएं 21 जनवरी से 7 फरवरी के बीच होगी। गौरतलब है कि आईसीएआई ने कोविड 19 के संक्रमण या अन्य कारणों से परीक्षा नहीं दे पाने वाले स्टूडेंट्स के लिए 19 नवंबर को ऑप्ट-आउट स्कीम की घोषणा की थी। इसके तहत ऐसे स्टूडेंट्स कोविड से बनी परिस्थितियों से परीक्षा नहीं दे पा रहे हैं तो उन्हें जनवरी/फरवरी में परीक्षा देने का विकल्प देते हुए 21 जनवरी से परीक्षाएं कराने की घोषणा की थी।

स्टूडेंट्स ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट https://www.icai.org/ पर शेड्यूल देख सकते हैं। भीलवाड़ा ब्रांच सीए नवीन कोगटा ने बताया कि नोटिफिकेशन में स्पष्ट किया है अगर किसी तिथि को केंद्र या राज्य सरकार की ओर से सार्वजनिक अवकाश घोषित किया जाता है तो भी परीक्षा की तिथि में बदलाव नहीं होगा। परीक्षाएं 2 बजे से शुरू होगी। फाउंडेशन के पेपर 3 व 4 दो घंटे के रहेंगे और इनमें रीडिंग टाइम नहीं दिया जाएगा। अन्य पेपर्स में 15 मिनट का रीडिंग टाइम मिलेगा। इसी तरह फाइनल न्यू स्कीम में पेपर 6 (इलेक्टिव) 4 घंटे का रहेगा और यह दोपहर बाद 2 से 6 बजे होगा। अन्य सभी पेपर 3 घंटे के रहेंगे। सेंटर वे ही रहेंगे जो दिसंबर की परीक्षाओं में थे।

एमसीएस और आईटी क्लासेज और ट्रेनिंग कर सकेंगे वर्चुअल, यह छूट सिर्फ एक बार के लिए ही मिलेगी

आईसीएआई ने नवंबर 2021 में सीए फाइनल परीक्षा में बैठने वाले स्टूडेंट्स को कोविड 19 को देखते हुए एमसीएस कोर्स और एडवांस्ड आईटी कोर्स को वर्चुअल मोड से करने की छूट दी है। यह छूट सिर्फ एक बार के लिए ही मिलेगी। आईटी और सॉफ्ट स्किल क्लासेज देश भर में रीजनल और ब्रांच ऑफिस वर्चुअल मोड पर कर सकेंगे। एमसीएस और एडवांस्ड आईटी के लिए पोर्टल पर लाइव क्लासेज शुरू हो गई है। इसी तरह आईसीएआई ने योग्य इंटरमीडिएट स्टूडेंट्स के लिए ओरिएंटेशन कोर्स और आईटी ट्रेनिंग पूरी करने की तारीख को 31 दिसंबर से बढ़ाकर 31 मार्च, 2021 तक बढ़ा दिया है। पहले यह तारीख 31 दिसंबर, 2020 थी। स्टूडेंट्स यह ट्रेनिंग वर्चुअल मोड से कर सकेंगे।

बैच में रजिस्ट्रेशन सहित अन्य जानकारी के लिए www.icaionlineregistration.org पर विजिट कर सकते हैं या भीलवाड़ा ब्रांच ऑफिस में संपर्क कर सकते हैं। वर्चुअल मोड पर ये क्लासेज 31 मार्च, 2021 तक उपलब्ध रहेंगी। इसके बाद महामारी की स्थिति का रिव्यू कर फिजिकल क्लास लगाने या नहीं लगाने पर फैसला होगा। एमबीए में रजिस्ट्रेशन शुल्क 20 तक और एमसीए में 19 दिसंबर तक हो सकेगा जमा...प्रदेश के एमबीए व एमसीए महाविद्यालयों में प्रथम वर्ष में राजस्थान राज्य व राज्य के बाहर के अभ्यर्थियों के लिए प्रवेश की अंतिम तिथि की घोषणा आरमेप व आरएमकेप ने कर दी है।

परीक्षाओं का यह रहेगा शेड्यूल
फाउंडेशन
21, 23, 25 व 28 जनवरी, 2021
(पेपर 3 व 4 के लिए 2-2 घंटे ही मिलेंगे।)
इंटरमीडिएट
(ओल्ड और न्यू स्कीम)
ग्रुप-I : 22, 24, 27 और 29 जनवरी, 2021
ग्रुप-II: 1, 3,5 और 7 फरवरी, 2021
फाइनल
(ओल्ड और न्यू स्कीम)
ग्रुप-I : 21, 23, 25 और 28 जनवरी, 2021
ग्रुप-II: 30 जनवरी, 2, 4 और 6 फरवरी, 2021

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलगातार 17वें दिन 40 हजार से कम केस आए, तीन दिन में कुल केस एक करोड़ के पार हो सकते हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें