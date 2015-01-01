पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कश्मीर:धारा 370 हटाने विराेधी बयान से मामला बिगड़ने लगा तो कैंपेनिंग संभाली, फिर से जमाया विश्वास

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
अमेरिका में हैरिस (गोले में) की मौजूदगी में चुनाव प्रचार करते अशोक भट्‌ट।
  • अमेरिका की पहली महिला उपराष्ट्रपति की जीत में सूत्रधार रहे जसेला निवासी अशाेक भट्ट
  • भारतीय मूल के 10 लाख वोटर कमला हैरिस की जीत का आधार बने

प्रशांत जोशी ।पहली बार अमेरिका में महिला उपराष्ट्रपति निर्वाचित हुई है। इसमें गर्व की बात की यह कि कमला हैरिस भारतीय मूल की है और वागड़ के अशाेक भट्ट ने उनकी कैंपेनिंग का माेर्चा संभाला। चुनाव की कैंपेनिंग के दाैरान एक वक्त ऐसा आया था जब लग रहा था कि डेमाेक्रेटिक पार्टी के हाथ से चुनाव निकल जाएगा। कमला हैरिस के कश्मीर में धारा 370 हटाने के विराेध में बयान काे लेकर निगेटिव माहाैल बन रहा था।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र माेदी के ट्रंप के पक्ष में प्रचार से भी वाेटर डायवर्ट हुए। ऐसे समय में भारतीय मूल के लाेगाें तक सही जानकारी पहुंचाने के काम की कैपेंनिंग भट्ट ने संभाली। भारतीय मूल से जुड़े लाेगाें काे कमला के वास्तविक किरदार और उनके स्टेटमेंट की सच्चाई से रूबरू कराया गया। अमेरिका में भारतीय मूल से जुड़े साउथ एशियन और वेस्ट इंडीज के 10 लाख वाेटर है।

यही डेमाेक्रेटिक पार्टी में कमला हैरिस के सिलेक्शन का आधार भी बना। बाद में जबरदस्त समर्थन मिला और कमला ने जीत हासिल कर इतिहास रच दिया। कमला हैरिस के उपराष्ट्रपति बनने पर भारत के साथ रिश्ताें और पाॅलिसी से जुड़े सवाल पर अशाेक भट्ट ने कहा कि अमेरिका की हमेशा प्राॅ इंडिया पाॅलिसी रही है। चीन के बाद भारत दुनिया का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा बाजार है। ऐसे में भारत से जुड़ी पाॅलिसी फ्रेंडली ही रहेगी। भट्ट कमला हैरिस के काफी अच्छे मित्र हैं और शुरू से डेमोक्रेट पार्टी के समर्थक रहे हैं। कमला हैरिस के चुनाव प्रचार के दौरान भट्ट के काम काे काफी सराहना मिली।

24 साल की उम्र में अमेरिका गए थे, भारत दाैरे पर बिल क्लिंटन के साथ आए थे भट्ट
डूंगरपुर के जसेला गांव निवासी अशोक भट्ट 24 साल की उम्र में अमेरिका चले गए थे। भट्ट का कैलिफोर्निया सहित कई क्षेत्रों में मोटेल का बड़ा कारोबार है। भट्ट अमेरिका में रहने वाले भारतीयों में लोकप्रिय नाम है। बांसवाड़ा में पूर्व में डीएसपी रहे सेवानिवृत्त एएसपी सुरेश पंड्या ने बताया कि डूंगरपुर कॉलेज में जब वे लेक्चरर थे तब भट्ट उनके स्टूडेंट थे।

भट्ट का शुरू से मानस अमेरिका जाकर कुछ करने का था। वे इसका जिक्र किया करते थे। मेरा ये मानना है कि वे अपने सपनों को जी रहे हैं। वहां की राजनीति में भी भट्ट का खासा दखल है। अशोक भट्ट अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति बिल क्लिंटन के करीबी रहे और उनकी भारत यात्रा के दौरान भी वे उनके साथ आए थे। तब भट्ट अमेरिका की कैलिफोर्निया वाटर कमिशन के कमिश्नर और यूटीलिटी कमिशन के वाइस प्रेसीडेंट थे। भट्ट की राजनीति में दिलचस्पी का अंदाजा इसी बात से लगाया जा सकता है कि वे 20 साल की उम्र में कांग्रेस के कद्दावर नेता नाथूराम मिर्धा के पीए रहे हैं।

