कोहरे में लिपटी सुबह:पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सहित 4 सिस्टम का असर, बूंदाबांदी व हवा से सर्दी बढ़ी

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सहित चार सिस्टम सक्रिय होने की वजह से ठंडी हवा और बारिश हुई। शनिवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन मौसम पूरी तरह से बदल गया। शहर समेत जिला सुबह कोहरे से लिपटा रहा। हल्की बूंदाबांदी और ठंडी हवा के कारण हालात ऐसे रहे कि सुबह में 20 मीटर दूर भी कुछ नजर नहीं आ रहा था।

पिछले दो दिन हुई हल्की बारिश के कारण दिन के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। शनिवार को अधिकतम तापमान 27 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। वहीं रात का मिजाज कुछ उलटा रहा। तापमान पिछले दिन के मुकाबले 1 डिग्री बढ़कर 17 पर पहुंच गया। इसके एक दिन पहले यानि शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 22 और न्यूनतम 16 डिग्री था।

इन 4 सिस्टम के सक्रिय रहने से बदला मौसम
चक्रवाती हवा का घेरा: यह सिस्टम शुक्रवार को उत्तरी मध्य महाराष्ट्र के ऊपर समुद्र तल से 0.9 किमी की ऊंचाई पर सक्रिय था।
पश्चिमी विक्षोभ : यह सिस्टम अफगानिस्तान के आसपास एक चक्रवातीय हवा के घेरे के रूप में समुद्र तल से 3.1 किमी व 4.5 किमी की ऊँचाई के मध्य सक्रिय था।
ट्रफ लाइन : कम दबाव के क्षेत्र को ट्रफ लाइन कहा जाता है। ट्रफ लाइन उत्तर व पूर्वी मप्र के ऊपर थी। जो अब आगे बढ़ती जा रही है।
प्रेरित चक्रवात : दक्षिण-पश्चिमी राजस्थान के ऊपर समुद्र तल से 0.9 किमी की ऊचाई तक सक्रिय था। दक्षिण अरब सागर में निम्न दाब क्षेत्र भी सक्रिय है। इसी वजह से बारिश या बर्फबारी हो रही है।

आगे क्या : मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार इन सिस्टम के कारण रविवार को भी दोपहर तक बादल छाए रह सकते हैं। हवा का रुख दक्षिण-पश्चिम या दक्षिण-पूर्वी ही रहेगा। इससे सर्द हवा का असर कम होगा, पर दिन का तापमान 25 से 27 के बीच बना रह सकता है। वहीं 23 और 24 दिसंबर को फिर से बारिश होने की संभावना है। वहीं क्रिसमस पर शीतलहर का असर भी हो सकता है।

