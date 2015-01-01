पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:पंचायत समिति घाटोल में पूर्व सांसद ने अपनी पत्नी और बहू को उतारा, विधायक ने भी पत्नी को दिलाया टिकट

बांसवाड़ा9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मेरी पुत्रवधू कृष्णा काे प्रधान के लिए तय कर दिया है- पूर्व सांसद निनामा ऐसा काेई निर्णय नहीं हुआ, प्रधान पार्टी तय करेगी - विधायक हरेंद्र निनामा

पंचायत समिति घाटोल में प्रधान पद काे लेकर भाजपा के ही दाे प्रमुख नेता पूर्व सांसद मानशंकर निनामा व वर्तमान विधायक हरेंद्र निनामा आमने सामने हैं। पूर्व सांसद की पत्नी सतुड़ी व पुत्रवधु कृष्णा ने पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन भरा है। वहीं विधायक हरेंद्र निनामा की पत्नी कन्या कुमारी भी पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ रही हैं। पूर्व सांसद जहां अपनी पुत्रवधु कृष्णा काे प्रधान प्रत्याशी घोषित करना बता रहे हैं। साथ ही विधायक पत्नी काे वैसे ही चुनाव लड़ाने की बात करते हुए कहते हैं कि वह दावेदार नहीं है। जबकि विधायक हरेंद्र ने पूर्व सांसद की इन बातों काे पुरजोर शब्दों में नकार दिया है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि पार्टी की ओर से ऐसा काेई निर्णय नहीं हुआ है। जीतने का बाद संगठन तय करेगा काैन प्रधान हाेगा।

पूर्व सांसद मानशंकर निनामा...
सवाल-प्रधान पद का प्रत्याशी काैन हाेगा?
मानशंकर- कृष्णा कुमारी है, हमारे बेटे की बहू है। उसकाे तय किया है। विधानसभा व पंचायत समिति के सभी कार्यकर्त्ताअाें ने।
सवाल-पार्टी ने घोषणा कर दी है इसकी?
मानशंकर-हां।
कब की।
- पार्टी ने नहीं की है, पर जाे कार्यकर्ता कहेंगे, वैसा ही हाेगा। कार्यकर्ताओं ने सैद्धांतिक रूप से सहमति करके फाइनल कर दिया है।
{विधायक हरेंद्र निनामा ने भी अपनी पत्नी काे उतारा है। वह भी चुनाव लड़ रही है।
- वह ताे काेई नहीं है। केवल लड़ा रहे हैं। वह दावेदार नहीं है। उन्होंने खुद यहां घोषणा की है। हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं से विधायक साहब ने।

विधायक हरेंद्र निनामा...
सवाल-आपकी पत्नी भी चुनाव लड़ रही है। उधर से वरिष्ठ नेता पूर्व सांसद मानशंकर की पत्नी व पुत्रवधु भी चुनाव लड़ रही है। ऐसे में क्या हाेगा?
हरेंद्र - हमारा काेई विवाद नहीं। न मैं दावेदार, न मानशंकर जी, न ही तीसरा काेई दावेदार। हमने तय किया है। संगठन जीतने के बाद जिसकाे तय करेगा। वह प्रधान बनेगा। हमें ताे भाजपा का प्रधान चाहिए। मानशंकर या हरेंद्र के घर से प्रधान बने ऐसा काेई नहीं।

सवाल- मानशंकर कह रहे हैं कृष्णा काे प्रत्याशी घोषित कर दिया है‌?
- वह ताे कार्यकर्ता पूछ रहे थे। संदेह ताे सभी काे हाेगा। मैं ताे क्लियर कट बता रहा हूं ऐसा काेई निर्णय नहीं हुआ।

पंचायत समिति में प्रधान पद काे लेकर भले ही पूर्व सांसद व वर्तमान विधायक आमने सामने हैं, लेकिन जिला परिषद सदस्य के चुनाव में दाेनाें ही एकमत नजर आते हैं। दाेनाें ही अपने क्षेत्र की पांचों सीटें जीतने का दावा कर रहे हैं। पूर्व सांसद मानशंकर का कहना है कि नानालाल ताे घर जाएंगे। उनकाे हम हरा कर रखेंगे। उनकाे वापस पीपलखूंट भेज रहे हैं। उन्हें मुडासैल भी नहीं रहने देंगे।

इनका वर्चस्व अब रहा नहीं। कार्यकर्ताओं काे धमकाते हैं। नौकरी वालाें काे कहते हैं, देख लूंगा, ट्रांसफर करा दूंगा। सरपंचों काे कहते हैं तुम्हारी जांच कराऊंगा। रिपोर्ट करूंगा। सभी नाराज हैं इनसे। इनकी हालत खस्ता है। सरपंचों काे कहते हैं-रबड़ बना देंगे ताे ल ऐसे में काैन साथ रहेंगे। जिला प्रमुख पद घाटोल से किसी काे बनाए जाने की संभावना पर पूर्व सांसद का कहना है कि जिला परिषद की पांचों सीटें पहले भी कई बार हमने जीती है। इस बार भी जीतेंगे। जिला प्रमुख का पद संगठन तय करेगा। घाटोल से अभी किसी काे फाइनल नहीं किया है।

वहीं विधायक हरेंद्र निनामा का कहना है कि पांचों सीटें निकाल कर पार्टी काे देंगे। कार्यकर्त्ता एकजुट है। कहीं भी टिकटों काे लेकर मतभेद नहीं है। उनके क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी राजेश कटारा जिले में सबसे अधिक वाेटाें से जीत दर्ज कराएंगे। वे उनकाे सर्वाधिक मताें से जीता कर जिला परिषद में भेजेंगे। आगे संगठन तय करेगा। भास्कर ने घाटाेल में नानालाल निनामा से भी बात करने का प्रयास किया लेकिन उन्हाेंने पार्टी की ओर से पक्ष रखने में दिलचस्पी नहीं दिखाई।

