पंचायत चुनाव:बांसवाड़ा में प्रधान बनाने के लिए भाजपा बागी रावत की शरण में,11 भाजपा प्रत्याशी समर्थकों के साथ पहुंचे पूर्व मंत्री के घर, कहा- प्रचार में करें मदद

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायत चुनाव जीतने और कांग्रेस के परिवारवाद काे खत्म करने के लिए भाजपा के भीतर मतदान की गणित गड़बड़ाने लगी है। खासतौर पर यह स्थिति बांसवाड़ा पंचायत समिति में खुलकर सामने आ गई है। गुरुवार काे पंचायत समिति के करीब 11 से 12 प्रत्याशी अपने समर्थकों के साथ पूर्व मंत्री और भाजपा के बागी धनसिंह रावत के घर पहुंचे और पंचायत चुनाव में उनके समर्थन में प्रचार प्रसार करने के लिए मदद मांगी।

इन प्रत्याशियों में बांसवाड़ा प्रधान के दावेदार और भाजपा के महामंत्री मुकेश रावत भी शामिल रहे। ऐसे में अब यह लगने लगा है कि करीब दाे सालाें से पार्टी से दूर चल रहे धनसिंह रावत की दोबारा वापसी हाेने वाली है। हालांकि यह निर्णय ताे पार्टी का प्रदेश आलाकमान करेगा। रावत के लिए मुश्किलें यह है कि पार्टी के कुछ दिग्गज पदाधिकारी उनसे नाराज चल रहे हैं, जनजाति मोर्चा के प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष और जिला प्रमुख के दावेदार हकरु मईड़ा ने ताे कई मर्तबा उनके खिलाफ व्यक्तिगत ताैर पर भी प्रशासन और नगर परिषद में शिकायतें भी दर्ज कराई है।

दरअसल, कई ग्राम पंचायतों में आज भी रावत का प्रभाव है। यह विधानसभा चुनाव में भी देखने काे मिला था। रावत के बागी चुनाव लड़ने पर 32 हजार 950 वाेट उनके खाते में गए। रावत के पार्टी में रहते ताे ये सभी वाेट हकरु मईड़ा के खाते में जा सकते थे। इतने वाेट रावत काे उसी क्षेत्र से मिले जहां के प्रत्याशी अब उनसे मदद की ऐस कर रहे हैं। प्रधान दावेदार मुकेश रावत ने कहा कि हम पूर्व मंत्री के घर गए थे। हमारे क्षेत्र में लाेगाें की जनता कि मांग है कि धनसिंह रावत आए और भाजपा के पक्ष में प्रचार करें। इससे भाजपा का संगठन और अधिक मजबूत हाेगा। इससे माहौल भाजपा के पक्ष में आया है।

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष गोविंदसिंह राव ने कहा कि भाजपा के आंबापुरा क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ता कार्यालय अाए थे। उन्होंने पूर्व मंत्री रावत काे भाजपा के पक्ष में सक्रिय करने के लिए कहने का आग्रह किया। कार्यकर्ताओं की भावना का सम्मान करते हुए अाैर पहले भी चुनाव में रावत की सक्रियता काे देखते हुए आग्रह किया है कि वाे चुनाव में भाजपा के पक्ष में सहयोग करें।

