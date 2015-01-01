पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जानकारी:लोधा-घलकिया में ग्रामीणों काे कानून और विधिक सेवाओं की जानकारी दी

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधिक जागरूकता के लिए कार्यक्रम

जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की ओर से मंगलवार काे विधिक सेवा सप्ताह के तहत लाेधा और घलकिया पंचायत में विधिक जागरुकता कार्यक्रम किया गया। जिसमें आमजन को विभिन्न कानूनों और विधिक सेवा के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। सचिव देवेंद्रसिंह भाटी ने बाल विवाह के दुष्परिणामों के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि बाल विवाह न केवल एक सामाजिक बुराई है, बल्कि कानूनी अपराध है।

उन्होंने मौजूद सभी से आह्वान किया कि जब भी उन्हें कहीं बाल विवाह होने की जानकारी मिले तो वे बिना किसी देरी के पुलिस, प्रशासन या प्राधिकरण को सूचित करें, ताकि समय रहते बाल विवाह रुकवाया जा सके। साथ ही उन्होंने मौताणा, पीड़ित प्रतिकर स्कीम, विधिक सहायता, मध्यस्थता, लोक अदालत, स्थाई लोक अदालत के बारे में जानकारी दी। कार्यक्रम में गौरव सोनी, विजय त्रिवेदी और अन्य व्यक्ति मौजूद रहे।

डिजीटल माध्यम से भी हुआ विधिक जागरूकता शिविर :काेराेना महामारी काे देखते हुए प्राधिकरण की ओर से कुशलगढ़ क्षेत्र में डिजीटल माध्यम से जनकल्याणकारी योजनाओं का प्रचार-प्रसार किया गया। पैनल अधिवक्ता नीरज पटेल ने नालसा की अाेर से संचालित नालसा (एसिड हमलों से पीड़ितों के लिए विधिक सेवा) योजना, 2016, नालसा (वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए विधिक सेवा) योजना, 2016 एवं नालसा (आपदा पीड़ितों के लिए विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरणों के माध्यम से विधिक सेवाएं) योजना, 2010 के संबंध में जानकारी दी। ऑनलाइन कार्यक्रम में पंचायत समिति कुशलगढ़ के शिक्षक, आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी और आमजन ने हिस्सा लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें