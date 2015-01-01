पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायत समिति:कांता प्रधान कांग्रेस-गढ़ी के वार्ड 16 से खुद, अरथूना से बेटे और तलवाड़ा से बेटी काे टिकट, गुटबाजी बढ़ी

बांसवाड़ा6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 2013 और 2018 में विधायक का चुनाव हारा, गढ़ी में पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव भी हार चुकी फिर भी मंत्री की मेहरबानी

कांग्रेस ने अरथूना, गढ़ी और तलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति में जिस तरह से टिकटाें का वितरण किया हैं उससे वहां पूर्व विधायक कांता भील के समर्थक ताे खुश हाे गए है, लेकिन यहां पहले से ही गुटाें में बंटी कांग्रेस में और दरारें पड़ गई है। गढ़ी विधानसभा की इन तीनाें पंचायत समितियाें में पूर्व विधायक कांता भील ने मनमर्जी से टिकट दिलवाए हैं। इसमें मंत्री अर्जुन बामनिया का खुला समर्थन रहा। रविवार तक अरथूना से कांता के बेटे शाश्वत गरासिया और तलवाड़ा से बेटी प्रज्ञा का चुनाव लड़ना तय हाे चुका था।

साेमवार काे गढ़ी से पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए कांता भील ने खुद नामांकन भरकर सबकाे चाैका दिया। अब तीनाें पंचायत समिति अगर कांग्रेस जीतती है ताे यहीं परिवार के सदस्य प्रधान के दावेदार हाेंगे। टिकटाें के इस बंटवारे से जाहिर है कि गढ़ी विधानसभा में टिकट वितरण में संगठन की नहीं बल्कि पूर्व विधायक की ही चली है। अब यह चुनाव पूर्व विधायक कांता भील का राजनीतिक भविष्य भी तय करेंगे। इसके साथ मंत्री अर्जुन बामनिया की साख भी दाव पर लगी हुई है।

पिछले तीन चुनावाें में मिली करारी शिकस्त : पूर्व विधायक कांता भील 2008 में गढ़ी विधानसभा से विधायक का चुनाव लड़ी और पहली बार जीतकर विधानसभा पहुंची। लेकिन इस कार्यकाल के पूरा हाेने के बाद उन्हें हर चुनाव में लगातार शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा। 2013 में उन्हें भाजपा के जीतमल खांट ने हराया ताे 2018 में विधानसभा चुनावाें में भाजपा के कैलाश मीणा से बड़े अंतर से हार का सामना करना पड़ा।

खुद की तलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति में कांता 12 हजार से ज्यादा वाेट से पिछड़ गई थी। कांता भील ने इससे पहले पंचायतीराज चुनाव में गढ़ी से प्रधान की दावेदारी केलिएपंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ा था, लेकिन उसमें भी हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। हालांकि वाे तलवाड़ा से बेटी प्रज्ञा काे प्रधान बनाने में कामयाब रही थी। कराेड़पति कांता भील के पास 19.57 लाख की एसयूवी कार

पूर्व विधायक रही कांता भील ने अपने नामांकन पत्र में दिए संपत्ति के ब्याैरे में चल संपत्ति के रूप में 82 लाख 18 हजार 682 रुपए दर्शाई है। जिसमें 1 लाख रुपए ताे नकद बताए हैं। इसके अलावा एसबीअाई जयपुर में 20 हजार, तलवाड़ा एसबीअाई में 3.51 हजार, बीअाेबी तलवाड़ा के दाे खाताें में करीब 12 लाख रुपए और बैंक ऑफ इंडिया में 1437 रुपए हाेना बताया। इसके अलावा वाहनाें की बात करें ताे उनके पास 19.57 लाख की एसयूवी कार, 15.80 लाख का टैंकर, 10 लाख की लागत का 20 ताेला साेना, डेढ़ लाख की चांदी है। इसके अलावा व्यापार में 18.43 लाख का निवेश बताया है। वहीं जहां अचल संपत्ति कुल 1 कराेड़ 59 लाख 5 हजार रुपए है। जिसमें अावासीय, कृषि अाैर वाणिज्यिक भूखंड हैं। उनका स्वयं का एक पेट्राेल पंप भी है।

वार्ड नंबर 11 से अनिता ताबियार, विधायक की पुत्रवध: गढ़ी पंचायत समिति के वार्ड नंबर 11 से भाजपा से विधायक कैलाश मीणा की पुत्रवधु अनिता ताबियार ने भी पर्चा भरा। जाे प्रधान दावेदार की रेस में हैं। उनकी संपति के ब्याैरे के मुताबिक 20 हजार रुपए नकद, 11 हजार रुपए बीअाेबी बैंक में जमा हैं। वहीं 15 हजार रुपए की बाइक, 21 ताेला साेना, 1 किलाे चांदी, कुल चल संपत्ति 11 लाख 56 हजार रुपए है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें