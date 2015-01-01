पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवारवाद:कांता प्रधान कांग्रेस; गढ़ी से खुद अरथूना से बेटा और तलवाड़ा से बेटी

बांसवाड़ा6 घंटे पहले
कांग्रेस ने अरथूना, गढ़ी और तलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति में जिस तरह से टिकटाें का वितरण किया हैं उससे वहां पूर्व विधायक कांता भील के समर्थक ताे खुश हाे गए है, लेकिन यहां पहले से ही गुटाें में बंटी कांग्रेस में और दरारें पड़ गई है। गढ़ी विधानसभा की इन तीनाें पंचायत समितियाें में पूर्व विधायक कांता भील ने मनमर्जी से टिकट दिलवाए हैं।

इसमें मंत्री अर्जुन बामनिया का खुला समर्थन रहा। रविवार तक अरथूना से कांता के बेटे शाश्वत गरासिया और तलवाड़ा से बेटी प्रज्ञा का चुनाव लड़ना तय हाे चुका था। साेमवार काे गढ़ी से पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए कांता भील ने खुद नामांकन भरकर सबकाे चाैका दिया। अब तीनाें पंचायत समिति अगर कांग्रेस जीतती है ताे यहीं परिवार के सदस्य प्रधान के दावेदार हाेंगे।

टिकटाें के इस बंटवारे से जाहिर है कि गढ़ी विधानसभा में टिकट वितरण में संगठन की नहीं बल्कि पूर्व विधायक की ही चली है। अब यह चुनाव पूर्व विधायक कांता भील का राजनीतिक भविष्य भी तय करेंगे। इसके साथ मंत्री अर्जुन बामनिया की साख भी दाव पर लगी हुई है। गढ़ी पंचायत समिति के वार्ड नंबर 11 से भाजपा से विधायक कैलाश मीणा की पुत्रवधु अनिता पत्नी अभिषेक मीणा ने भी पर्चा भरा। जाे प्रधान दावेदार की रेस में हैं।

पिछले तीन चुनावाें में मिली करारी शिकस्त : पूर्व विधायक कांता भील 2008 में गढ़ी विधानसभा से विधायक का चुनाव लड़ी और पहली बार जीतकर विधानसभा पहुंची। लेकिन इस कार्यकाल के पूरा हाेने के बाद उन्हें हर चुनाव में लगातार शिकस्त का सामना करना पड़ा। 2013 में उन्हें भाजपा के जीतमल खांट ने हराया ताे 2018 में विधानसभा चुनावाें में भाजपा के कैलाश मीणा से बड़े अंतर से हार का सामना करना पड़ा। खुद की तलवाड़ा पंचायत समिति में कांता 12 हजार से ज्यादा वाेट से पिछड़ गई थी। कांता भील ने इससे पहले पंचायतीराज चुनाव में गढ़ी से प्रधान की दावेदारी के िलए पंचायत समिति सदस्य का चुनाव लड़ा था, लेकिन उसमें भी हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। हालांकि वाे तलवाड़ा से बेटी प्रज्ञा काे प्रधान बनाने में कामयाब रही थी।

विधायक हरेंद्र की पत्नी व पूर्व सांसद निनामा की पत्नी व पुत्रवधु को टिकट
पंचायत समिति घाटाेल में आगामी दिनाें हाेने वाले चुनावाें में भाजपा में बड़े नेताओं के परिवार का बाेलबाला रहा। वर्तमान विधायक हरेंद निनामा ने अपनी पत्नी कन्याकुमारी काे वार्ड 9 से भाजपा टिकट पर नामांकन पत्र पेश कराया। विधायक पत्नी वर्ष 2000 से 2002 तक यहां प्रधान रही थी। दाे वर्ष की अवधि में ही उसे अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के जरिए पद से हटा दिया गया था।

वह पूर्व में एक जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्य भी रह चुकी है। भाजपा की ओर से पूर्व प्रधान रही सेनादेवी भी एक बार से प्रधान बनने की दाैड़ में है। उन्हाेंने वार्ड 16 से अपना नामांकन पेश किया है। वहीं इसी पार्टी से पूर्व सांसद मानशंकर निनामा ने अपनी पत्नी सतुड़ी काे वार्ड संख्या 9 एवं पुत्रवधु कृष्णा कुमारी काे वार्ड 25 से भाजपा टिकट पर नामांकन पत्र भरवाया।

सांसद बनने से पहले मानशंकर स्वयं भी वर्ष 2005 से 2010 तक पंचायत समिति घाटाेल के प्रधान रह चुके हैं। इस बार कांग्रेस की ओर से पूर्व प्रधान रही जीवणी देवी ने वार्ड 22 से व उनकी माता हरकूदेवी ने इस बार वार्ड 21 से अपना नामांकन दाखिल किया है। जीवणी वर्ष 2019 में प्रधान बनी थी। जबकि उनकी मां हरकू पूर्व में पंचायत समिति सदस्य रह चुकी है।

