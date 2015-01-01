पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन बैठक:लोक अदालत 12 दिसंबर को, रूपरेखा बनाई,जिला न्यायाधीश रवि शर्मा ने ली न्यायिक अधिकारियों की ऑनलाइन बैठक

बांसवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के अध्यक्ष जिला न्यायाधीश रवि शर्मा ने बुधवार को सभी न्यायिक अधिकारियों की ऑलाइन बैठक लेकर 12 दिसंबर की प्रस्तावित राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत की रूपरेखा बनाई।जिला न्यायाधीश ने राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के लिए कोर्ट में लंबित प्रकरणों में से राजीनामा योग्य प्रकरणों को चिह्नित करने, उनमें प्री काउंसलिंग के माध्यम से राजीनामा करवाए जाने के प्रयास करने, आगामी राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का प्रभावी रूप से प्रचार प्रसार किए जाने, उसके लिए पेंपलेट, बैनर, प्रिंट व इलेक्ट्रॉनिक मीडिया का सहयोग लिए जाने के निर्देश दिए।

ऑनलाइन बैठक में अपर जिला न्यायाधीश कुलदीप सुत्रकार, सचिव जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण देवेन्द्रसिंह भाटी, मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट दीपक कुमार सोनी, अतिरिक्त मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट बांसवाड़ा कुसुम सुत्रकार, अतिरिक्त मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट कुशलगढ़ पूरनसिंह मीना, अतिरिक्त मुख्य न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट घाटोल वैभव कुमार टेलर, न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट बांसवाड़ा चारण आशा, न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट गढ़ी हरीश मेनारिया, न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट बागीदौरा इंद्रसिंह मीणा एवं अतिरिक्त न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट विकास जैन वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेन्सिंग के माध्यम से 12 दिसंबर की प्रस्तावित राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत की बैठक में जुड़े।

