ऋग्वेद:मां त्रिपुरा की सेवा में ‘महालक्ष्मी’,ऋग्वेद में जैसा वर्णन, लक्ष्मी को देने वाली मां त्रिपुरा की वैसी ही प्रतिमा

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दाहिने पैर के नीचे श्रीचक्र और कमल का अासन बना हुआ है। फोटो. भरत कंसारा
  • देश का पहला मंदिर जहां हर शिला हवन से प्रतिष्ठित, 1889 शिलाएं

दीपेश मेहता/प्रशांत जोशी । ऋग्वेद में मां त्रिपुरा का जो स्वरूप बताया गया है, वैसी ही प्रतिमा शक्तिपीठ तलवाड़ा में स्थापित है। मां के चरणों और आसन के नीचे श्रीयंत्र है। मां कमल पर विराजित है। देश का यह पहला मंदिर है, जहां पर प्रत्येक शिला (पत्थर) को हवनात्मक पूजन कर प्रतिष्ठित किया गया है। यहां पर कुल 1889 शिलाएं हैं। मंदिर में 5 स्वर्ण शिखर, 9 मूर्तियां, 1 ध्वजदंड, 1 सिंह और शुकनाथ की प्रतिष्ठित प्रतिमा है। दीपावली पर इनकी विशेष पूजा की जाती है।

ऋग्वेद में श्रीयंत्र पर विराजित मां त्रिपुरा का ललिता, कमला, राजराजेश्वरी के नाम से भी उल्लेख है। यहां दश महाविद्या की कलाओं और बाएं मुख के सिंह पर विराजित प्रतिमा है। जो चतुर्भुजा वाली है। उनके आसन के नीचे बने श्रीयंत्र में कुल 9 चक्र और 43 कोण हैं। इसकी विशिष्टता का प्रमुख कारण प्रतिमा के साथ स्थापित होने वाला श्रीयंत्र है। मां त्रिपुरा को श्री विद्या के नाम से भी जाना जाता है।

दीपावली पर मां त्रिपुरा की पूजा इसलिए की जाती है, क्योंकि दशमहाविद्या में सिर्फ मां का एक यह ही रूप है जो भोग और मोक्ष दोनों को देने वाला है। पं. निकुंजमाेहन पंड्या ने बताया कि श्री का मतलब ही त्रिपुरा सुंदरी है। सांसारिक भाषा में कहे तो श्री का मतलब इस ब्राह्मंड में आने वाले सभी सृजनात्मक शक्तियों का तत्व बिंदू ही श्री है।

जो बाह्य रूप में यंत्र के रूप में है और आंतरिक रूप में चक्रभेद के रूप में है। आदिगुरु शंकराचार्य ने भी अपने ग्रंथ सौंदर्यलहरी में श्रीविद्या की सरस स्तुति की है। मां त्रिपुरा की यह प्रतिमा उदयपुर के खेरवाड़ा के निकट मिलने वाले पारेवा पत्थर से बनी है। 11 फीट ऊंची पूरी प्रतिमा का निर्माण एक ही पत्थर से हुआ है। यह पत्थर काले रंग का चमकदार है। मां त्रिपुरा सुंदरी पर अध्ययन और श्रीयंत्र पर पीएचडी कर चुके कॉलेज व्याख्याता डॉ. राजेश जोशी के अनुसार यह प्रतिमा कनिष्ककाल के समय की है। दीपावली शनिवार काे, इसलिए नीले वस्त्र में मां त्रिपुरा के दर्शन

दाहिने पैर के नीचे श्रीचक्र

इस बार शनिवार को दीपावली है। इसलिए मां त्रिपुर सुंदरी नीले वस्त्र में है। उनके शृंगार के लिए साड़ी, चूड़ियां, बिंदी आदि सभी आभूषण नीले (आसमानी) रंग के हंै। पंडित निकुंज मोहन पंड्या के अनुसार दीपावली पर पूजा अर्चना कर 11 नीलकमल अर्पित करने के बाद 21 दीपकों से विशेष रूप से आरती की जाएगी। मंदिर ट्रस्ट के अध्यक्ष दिनेश पंचाल और महामंत्री राजेंद्र प्रसाद पंचाल ने बताया कि इस दौरान विशेष रूप से जपानुष्ठान किया जाएगा।

