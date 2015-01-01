पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:मतदान दलों के लिए व्यवस्थाओं को बेहतर बनाएं : कलेक्टर

बांसवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी कलेक्टर अंकित कुमार सिंह ने शनिवार को श्री गोविंद गुरु कॉलेज परिसर में मतदान दलों के लिए गई व्यवस्थाओं का अवलोकन कर आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए।

अवलोकन के दौरान जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने प्रथम चरण में मतदान दलों की रवानगी और प्रशिक्षण के लिए की गई व्यवस्थाओं का अवलोकन किया तथा उपस्थित सभी प्रकोष्ठों के प्रभारी व सहायक प्रभारी अधिकारियों से की गई व्यवस्थाओं की जानकारी ली।

उन्होंने प्रशिक्षण के साथ मतदान दलों के लिए पेयजल, बिजली, भंडार, रसद आदि व्यवस्थाओं से संबद्ध अधिकारियों से जानकारी प्राप्त कर कोरोना संक्रमण की गाइड लाइन का पालन करते हुए व्यवस्थाएं बेहतर बनाने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान एसपी कावेंद्रसिंह सागर, एडीएम नरेश बुनकर, सीईओ नरेश मालव, एसीईओ राजकुमारसिंह साथ थे।

