14 डिग्री पारा:शीतलहर से 10 डिग्री तक गिरेगा पारा, शीतलहर से 3 डिग्री गिरा तापमान, अभी तीन दिन और रहेगा असर

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
अब शीत लहर के प्रभाव से रातें खासी सर्द हो गई हैं। इधर दिन में भी हवा दस किलाेमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चली। दिन का अधिकतम तापमान 25 डिग्री रहा वहीं न्यूनतम 14 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। वातावरण में आद्रता 75 प्रतिशत रही।

इन दिनों पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के सक्रिय रहने के कारण तापमान में गिरावट आ रही है। जिससे दिन का तापमान 33 डिग्री से कम होकर 25 डिग्री हो गया और न्यूनतम 17 से कम होकर 14 डिग्री हो गया है। उत्तराचंल में बर्फबारी होने से जिले में शीतलहर का असर दिख रहा है।

इससे अब आने वाले दिनों में जहां शाम और रात खासी सर्द होगी। आने वाले दिनों में मावठ की संभावना भी जताई जा रही है। संभागीय निदेशक कृषि अनुसंधान बांसवाड़ा डॉ. प्रमोद रोकड़िया ने बताया कि उत्तरी क्षेत्रों से आने वाली सर्द हवाओं के कारण रात में ठिठुरन बढ़ी है और ऐसी ही ठंड सुबह और शाम को भी महसूस होती है। वहीं पारा 10 डिग्री तक गिरने की संभावना जताई जा रही है।

