बंदर का आतंक मचा:बंदर हमलावर, 20 दिन में 12 काे काट चुके 5 कॉलोनी के लोग घर से बाहर निकलने में डर रहे

बांसवाड़ाएक घंटा पहलेलेखक: विजयपाल डूडी
  कॉपी लिंक
न्यू कॉलोनी में 6 साल की लीजा फातिमा को बंदरों ने इस तरह से नोच डाला। - Dainik Bhaskar
न्यू कॉलोनी में 6 साल की लीजा फातिमा को बंदरों ने इस तरह से नोच डाला।
  • बंदर आतंक मचा रहे और सिस्टम बेबस है, आयुक्त बाेले: हम केवल भगा सकते हैं, पकड़े तो कैसे?
  • मंदारेश्वर, मधुबन कॉलोनी, नबीपुरा क्षेत्र में राेजाना दाे से तीन हमले

शहर के मंदारेश्वर रोड, मदार कॉलोनी, भीमपुरा, मुस्लिम कॉलोनी, नबीपुरा, मधुबन कॉलोनी में पिछले एक माह से बंदरों का आतंक है। रोज एक-दो लोगों को बंदर द्वारा काटने की घटनाएं हो रही है। पिछले एक माह में इन बंदरों ने बच्चों, बूढ़ों सहित 10-12 लोगों का काट लिया है। मोहल्ले में करीब 25 से 30 बंदर है।

भास्कर ने जब इन मोहल्लों में जाकर पड़ताल की तो सामने आया कि बंदरों के आतंक से लोग अब घरों से बाहर निकलने और छत पर जाने से भी डर रहे हैं, घर का सामान तक नहीं ला पा रहे हैं। बच्चे घर के अंदर ही कैद हो गए हैं। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि सुबह-शाम बंदरों का झुंड घरों की छतों पर दौड़ते रहता हैं। अधिकतर हमले सुबह के समय हुए है। एक-दो बंदर ऐसे है जो किसी को भी देखते हुए काटने को दौड़ते हैं। घर का सामान लाने में भी डर लगता हैं।

बंदरों ने कई बच्चों इतना ज्यादा काट दिया कि उनको कई दिनों तक अस्पताल में भर्ती रहना पड़ा। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि बार-बार शिकायत के बावजूद नगर परिषद ने कोई ध्यान नहीं दिया है। वहीं नगर परिषद भी इसको लेकर जद्दोजहद में हैं कि आखिर इन बंदरों का इलाज कैसे किया जाए।

छत पर खेल रही लीजा के हाथ काे काटा
न्यू मधुबन कॉलोनी में रहने वाली 6 साल की लीजा फातिमा को बंदरों ने काट दिया। लीजा छत पर खेल रही थी तभी दो बंदरों ने उस पर हमला बोल दिया। जिससे उसका हाथ पूरी तरह जख्मी हो गया। लीजा के पिता मोहम्मद रफीक ने बताया कि बच्ची घायल होकर गिर गई। उसकाे इलाज के लिए दाहोद अस्पताल लेकर गए, हाथ का ऑपरेशन किया गया। अब भी कॉलोनी में बंदरों का आतंक है, घर से बाहर नहीं निकल पा रहे हैं। बच्ची को कटाने पर अभी तक करीब 50 हजार से ज्यादा खर्चा आ चुका है। अभी भी लगातार दवाई चल रही है। हाथ को ठीक होने में करीब 1 महीने से ज्यादा का समय लगेगा। पढ़ाई भी बिलकुल बंद हो चुकी है।

शादी के घर से आ रही थी तभी हुसैना को बनाया शिकार
मदार कॉलोनी की रहने वाली 65 वर्षीय हुसैना बानो को भी बंदर ने काट दिया। उनके 7 टांके लगाने पड़े। हुसैना ने बताया कि वह पास के ही पड़ौस में शादी के बाद घर लौट रही थी तभी 2 बंदराें ने उन पर हमला कर दिया। पैर को काफी काट दिया, मांस तक बाहर निकल गया। मुश्किल से घर पहुंची। कई दिनों से ही अब तक चारपाई पर हूं। घर के बच्चों को भी बाहर नहीं जाने दे रही हूं। छत पर भी लगातार बंदर आ रहे हैं।

भगा सकते हैं, पकड़े तो कैसे- परिषद आयुक्त
बंदरों की समस्या तो आ रही है, लेकिन हम भी इसमें क्या कर सकते हैं। केवल भगा तो सकते हैं, लेकिन पकड़े तो कैसे? अभी इसको लेकर सभापति से चर्चा हुई है कि इसमें क्या करें। साथ सफाई कर्मियों के साथ एक टीम बना रहे हैं जिससे बंदरों को यहां से भगा सके। -प्रभुलाल भाभोर, आयुक्त, नगर परिषद

क्यों करते हैं बंदर हमला, पांच कारणों से ही हमला करते हैं
बंदर तब ही काटता है जब किसी ने उसे परेशान किया हो या उस पर हमले किए जा रहे हों। बंदर को लगातार खाना देने या भूखे होने की स्थिति में भी वे हमला करते हैं। उसे प्रकृति से खाने की आदत छूट गई हो तो वह झपटकर खाना छीनते हैं। कई बार बंदर पागल भी हो जाता है। -डाॅ. सतीश शर्मा, सहायक वनरक्षक,उदयपुर

ऐसे बच सकते हैं हमले से...

  • लोगों को एकांत में जाकर बंदर को खाना नहीं खिलाना चाहिए।
  • बंदर की आंखों के सामने आंखें कभी नहीं मिलानी चाहिए। क्योंकि घूरने के बाद ही बंदर अक्सर हमला करते हैं।
  • बंदर के सामने खाना नहीं खाएं।
  • बच्चों और महिलाओं पर ज्यादा हमला करने की आशंका रहती है। उन्हें दूर रखें।

हमलावर बंदर को चिह्नित कर पकड़ेंगे- संयुक्त निदेशक
सामान्य ताैर पर बंदर तो तभी काटता है जबके उसके साथ कोई छेड़खानी की जाए। अगर रोज काट रहा है तो दिक्कत है। इसके लिए तो जो बंदर काट रहा है उसको चिह्नित करना होगा। उसके बाद टीम बनाकर उसको पकड़ा जाए और फिर अन्य जगह पर इसको छोड़ना होगा। इसमें स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से ही उस बंदर को चिन्हित किया जा सकता है। फिर भी हमारी टीम मौके पर जाएगी और पूरी तहकीकात करेगी।
-विजय भाटी, संयुक्त निदेशक, पशुपालन

