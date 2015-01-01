पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Banswara
  • More Women Than Men Voted In The Stronghold Of Politics, Highest Number Of 91.06% In Booth 128 Of Ghatol, 68.97% Women Cast Their Vote In Garhi

मतदान समीक्षा:राजनीति के गढ़ में पुरुषाें से ज्यादा महिलाओं ने किया मतदान,घाटोल के बूथ 128 में सबसे ज्यादा 91.06% मतदान, गढ़ी में 68.97% महिलाओं ने वाेट डाले

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
तीन पंचायत समिति के हुए चुनाव के बाद अब प्रत्याशी मतगणना के इंतजार में है। प्रथम चरण के मतदान में सबसे ज्यादा मतों का प्रतिशत घाटोल में रहा है जिसमें 77.04 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ है। पुरुषाें का मतदान प्रतिशत- 78.20 प्रतिशत रहा। महिलाओं का मतदान प्रतिशत 75.88 रहा। वहीं गढ़ी पंचायत समिति में पुरुषों के मुकाबले महिलाओं का मतदान प्रतिशत ज्यादा रहा।

यहां 68.97 प्रतिशत महिलाओं ने वाेट डाले। पुरुषाें का मतदान प्रतिशत 66.78 प्रतिशत रहा। बूथाें के अनुसार तुलना करे ताे सबसे ज्यादा मतदान घाटोल पंचायत समिति के बूथ नम्बर-128, नारोटो की गुजा में 91.06 प्रतिशत रहा। जिसमें महिला मतदान प्रतिशत 94.29 रहा। पुरुष मतदान प्रतिशत 88.05 रहा। अरथूना पंचायत समिति में वहां मेनडापाड़ा के बूथ नम्बर 105 पर सबसे ज्यादा 88.81 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। अरथूना में पुरुष वोटिंग- 74.22 प्रतिशत और महिला वोटिंग-72.86 प्रतिशत रही। गढ़ी पंचायत समिति में पानसी छोटी बूथ पर 86.89 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। मतदान के बूथ वाइज विश्लेषण में कई राेचक जानकारियां सामने आई है। महिलाओं के लिए रिजर्व सीटाें पर अन्य सीटों की मुकाबले ज्यादा मतदान हुआ।

जिला परिषद सदस्याें के लिए पंचायत सदस्याें से कम मतदान: पंचायत समिति सदस्याें के मुकाबले जिला परिषद के चुनाव में वोट प्रतिशत कम रहा है। प्रथम चरण की 10 सीटों के लिए हुए चुनाव में 345 बूथ ऐसे थे जहां 50 से 85 प्रतिशत के बीच मतदान हुआ। सिर्फ 45 ही ऐसे बूथ थे जहां 85 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा मतदान हुआ। वहीं एसी रिजर्व सीटों पर पुरुषों का मतदान प्रतिशत 25.31 अाैर महिलाओं का 26.88 प्रतिशत रहा। वहीं महिला रिजर्व सीटों पर पुरुषों का वोट प्रतिशत 9.40 और महिलाओं का 9.23 प्रतिशत रहा।

