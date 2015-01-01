पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाही:राशनकार्ड से आधार लिंक कराने में लापरवाही, पांच डीलर निलंबित

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 160 को नोटिस, 30 नवंबर तक लिंक नहीं कराने पर बंद होगा राशन

वन नेशन वन कार्ड योजना के तहत खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के लाभार्थियों की आधार सीडिंग धीमी रफ्तार चल रही है। जिसमें जिन राशन डीलरों ने आधार लिंग करने में लापरवाही या कम लोगों का ही आधार से लिंक करवाया है उसके खिलाफ जिला कलेक्टर के आदेश के बाद रसद विभाग ने 5 राशन डीलरों पर कार्रवाई करते हुए उनको निलंबित कर दिया है।

साथ ही 160 राशन डीलरों को कारण बताओ नोटिस भी जारी कर दिया है एवं तीन दिवस में उनको अपना जवाब प्रस्तुत करना है। रसद विभाग के इंचार्ज राजकुमार सिंह ने बताया कि जिले में सीडिंग कार्य धीमा होने के चलते अब जो राशन डीलर इसमें सहयोग नहीं करते हुए लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं ऐसे डीलर्स के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी।

साथ ही आम उपभोक्ताओं के लिए भी जरुरी है की वे ई-मित्र पर जाकर अपना राशन कार्ड में आधार कार्ड से लिंग करवा लें। अन्यथा 1 दिसबंर के बाद जिन लोगों ने आधार से लिंक नहीं करवाया है उनका राशन बंद हो जाएगा। प्रवर्तक निरीक्षक सोहन सिंह चौहान ने बताया की बार बार राशन डीलर्स को इसको लेकर बताया जा रहा है उसके बावजूद राशन डीलर लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। दैनिक भास्कर ने खुलासा करते हुए बताया था की जिले में अभी भी आधार लिंक का कार्य 90 प्रतिशत नहीं हुआ है और आखिरी तारीख 30 नवंबर है।

इन पर कार्रवाई: लापरवाही बरतने वाले 5 राशन डीलर जिन्हें निलंबित किया है उसमें घाटोल तहसील की दुदका ग्राम पंचायत के अजीत, अरथूना तहसील की ग्राम पंचायत नवाधरा भाग तृतीय के नानूलाल और ओडवाड़ा भाग प्रथम के भेमजी, गांगड़तलाई तहसील की ग्राम पंचायत मोनाडूंगर भाग-प्रथम के मंगीलाल, बांसवाड़ा तहसील की ग्राम पंचायत कोहाला भाग प्रथम व्यवस्थापक लैम्पस तलवाड़ा का प्राधिकार पत्र अग्रिम आदेश तक निलम्बित किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें