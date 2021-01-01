पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्वास्थ्य सुविधा:आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना के नए चरण का शुभारंभ आज से

  • मुख्यमंत्री वीसी के जरिए जनप्रतिनिधियों व अधिकारियों से होंगे रूबरू

आमजन के लिहाज से अतिमहत्वाकांक्षी आयुष्मान भारत महात्मा गांधी राजस्थान स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना का नवीन चरण बांसवाड़ा जिले सहित प्रदेश में शनिवार से प्रारंभ होगा। इसके लिए चिकित्सा विभाग प्रारंभिक तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है। आमजन को इस योजना के तहत सामान्य बीमारी के लिए 50 हजार एवं गंभीर बीमारी के लिए साढ़े चार लाख रुपए तक का प्रति परिवार प्रति वर्ष बीमा होगा।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. हीरालाल ताबियार ने बताया कि योजना में खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के पात्र लाभार्थी और आर्थिक एवं सामाजिक आधारित जनगणना (एसईसीसी) सर्वे में चयनित लोग इस योजना में शामिल होंगे। लाभार्थी परिवार की पहचान जन आधार कार्ड के माध्यम से की जाएगी। इन्हें इंपेनल्ड निजी व सरकारी अस्पतालों में भर्ती होने पर नि:शुल्क उपचार सुविधा मिलेगी। विगत योजना में पोर्टेबिलिटी सुविधा देय नहीं थी लेकिन इस योजना में यह सुविधा होगी।

पात्र परिवार को योजना का लाभ लेने के लिए जन आधार कार्ड पर राशन कार्ड नंबर, परिवार के प्रत्येक सदस्य का आधार कार्ड नंबर और एसईसीसी का लाभार्थी परिवार होने पर 24 अंको का हाऊस होल्ड नंबर ईमित्र के माध्यम से सीड करवाएं। वहीं जो भी निजी अस्पताल योजना से जुडऩा चाहते हैं वे ऑनलाइन पोर्टल के माध्यम से आवेदन करें। इस बार योजना के तहत स्थानीय निवासी सहित अन्य राज्यों के लाभार्थी आमजन भी लाभान्वित हो सकेंगे।

डीपीएम ललित सिंह झाला ने बताया कि योजना के तहत 1572 प्रकार की बीमारियों के पैकेज शामिल किए गए हैं। इन पैकेज के अलावा कोविड-19 एवं डायलिसिस का इलाज भी राज्य सरकार की ओर से देय होगा। योजना के तहत पूर्व की सभी बीमारियां कवर होंगी। परिवार के आकार व आयु की कोई सीमा बाध्य नहीं होगी। एक वर्ष तक के शिशु बिना परिवार कार्ड में नाम के भी योजना मे कवर होंगे।

विगत योजना में तीन लाख रुपए तक की बीमा राशि लाभार्थी को इलाज के लिए मिलती थी लेकिन इस बार सामान्य बीमारियों के लिए 50 हजार एवं चिन्हित गंभीर बीमारियों के लिए साढ़े चार लाख रुपए का बीमा कवर प्रतिवर्ष होगा। वहीं मरीज के भर्ती होने के पांच दिन पहले एवं मरीज के डिस्चार्ज होने के 15 दिवस बाद की दवाइयां भी चयनित पैकेज में शामिल होंगी।

आमजन जब भी अस्पताल आएं, अपना जन आधार कार्ड अवश्य साथ लेकर जाएं। अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज के समय फीडबैक फॉर्म अवश्य भरें। अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान सही मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज करवाएं ताकि आपको बीमा वॉलेट की जानकारी एसएमएस से मिल सके। योजना के लिए हेल्पलाइन नंबर 18001806127 रहेंगे।

