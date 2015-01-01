पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:सुरपुरिया सेवक समाज के पांच चौखला अध्यक्षों का मनोनयन,बड़गांव के ओमरेश्वर महादेव मंदिर परिसर में बैठक हुई

बांसवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
सुरपुरिया सेवक पुजारी समाज बांसवाड़ा की बैठक मंगलवार को बड़गांव के ओमरेश्वर महादेव मंदिर परिसर में हुई। मुख्य अतिथि पन्नालाल सेवक घंटाला, विशिष्ट अतिथि गौरीशंकर बड़गांव, नवयुवक मंडल अध्यक्ष दिलीप, अतिविशिष्ट अतिथि दिलीप मोटी बस्सी रहे। बैठक में मौजूद इकाई अध्यक्षों और पंचों ने चौखला अध्यक्ष बदलने का सुझाव दिया, जिसे सभी ने सर्व सहमति से नए चौखला अध्यक्षों का मनोनयन करने का निर्णय लिया। जिसके अनुसार घंटाला चौखला अध्यक्ष पद पर इच्छाशंकर सेवक घंटाला, ठीकरिया चौखला अध्यक्ष ललित सेवक ठीकरिया, मसौटिया चौखला अध्यक्ष धनेश्वर सेवक वजवाना, मादला चौखला अध्यक्ष हरीश सेवक लोड़दा एवं आंजना चौखला अध्यक्ष के पद पर मुकेश सेवक आंजना को नियुक्त किया गया। सभी नव मनोनीत चौखला अध्यक्षों का माल्यार्पण कर और उपरणा ओढ़ाकर स्वागत किया गया।

साथ ही समाज हित में नव मनोनीत चौखला अध्यक्षों को निष्ठापूर्वक कार्य करने की शपथ दिलाई गई। बैठक में सामाजिक एकता बनाए रखने, समाज मंे व्यापत कुरीतियों को दूर करने, समाज को मजबूत और संगठित करने के लिए नव मनोनीत चौखला अध्यक्षों को सहयोग करने का आह्वान समाज के प्रबुद्धजनों द्वारा किया गया। कोरोना गाइड लाइन की पालना करते हुए राजूभाई शुक्ल झड़स ने मंत्रोच्चार किया। इस दौरान विनोद सेवक अरथूना, रामनारायण मोटी बस्सी, दिनेश कोटड़ा, गटू भाई घंटाला समेत समाजजन मौजूद रहे।

