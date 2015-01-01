पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ज्ञापन:उर्दू भाषा का वजूद कायम रखने के लिए एनएसयूआई ने दिया ज्ञापन

बांसवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उर्दू सहित अल्पभाषाओं के वजूद को बचाने व मदरसा पैराटीचर्स को नियमित करने की मांग को लेकर एनएसयूआई ने शनिवार को मुख्यमंत्री के नाम कलेक्टर को ज्ञापन सौंपा। साथ ही शमशेर खान की ओर से निकाली जा रही दांडी यात्रा के संदर्भ में भी अवगत करवाया। ज्ञापन में स्टाफिंग पैटर्न सहित अन्य आदेशों की आड़ में अल्पभाषाओं जिसमें उर्दू, सिंधी, पंजाबी, गुजराती को खत्म करने किए जाने के प्रयासों को तुंरत बंद करवाने की मांग की है।

वहीं उर्दू पढ़ने वाले विद्यार्थियों के लिए कॉलेज में उर्दू विषय शुरू करने की मांग की है। जिलाध्यक्ष आसिफ खान ने कहा कि उर्दू किसी एक मज़हब की ज़बान नहीं, बल्कि देश की भाषा है। इसे नुकसान पंहुचाने की बात करना मतलब देश को नुक़सान पंहुचाना है ।

उन्होंने राज्य सरकार से प्रदेश के राजकीय प्राथमिक/उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में तृतीय भाषा उर्दू, सिंधी व पंजाबी के शिक्षण को पूर्व की तरह यथावत रखने की मांग की जहां किसी भी कक्षा में किसी भी भाषा के 10 छात्र/छात्रा होने पर उस भाषा का शिक्षक नियुक्त कर दिया जाता था। यूथ कांग्रेस जिला महासचिव मुज्मम्मिल अहमद खान ने उर्दू बचाने की लडा़ई में हर संभव सहयोग करने और इसके लिए किसी भी हद तक जाने की बात कही।

एनएसयूआई ने उर्दू को न्याय दिलाने के लिए चुरू से दांडी तक हजा़र किलोमीटर पैदल यात्रा कर रहे शमशेर खा़न भालू के हौसले की प्रशंसा करते हुए उनका समर्थन करने की बात कही । कलेक्टर के वीसी में मौजूद रहने की वजह से ज्ञापन कार्यालय अधीक्षक को सुपुर्द किया। इस दौरान एनएसयूआई प्रदेश सचिव आसिफ मुस्तफा खान, शाहरुख खान, शाहिद खान पिनू, नवाब फ़ौजदार, तौसीफ नायक, अमीन शेख, अफ़ज़ल खान, रहमान, एडवोकेट अब्दुल वसीम आदि मौजूद रहे।

परतापुर. गौसिया मुस्लिम समाज परतापुर, गढ़ी एवं ग्रामीण गौसिया समाज के तत्वावधान में गढ़ी उपखंड अधिकारी के नाम रीडर को स्टाफिंग पैटर्न में सुधार कर उर्दू भाषा के पद सृजित करने व मदरसा पैराटीचर्स को नियमित करने की मांग को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा।

दिए गए ज्ञापन में बताया कि उर्दू विषय के नये पद सृजित किए जाने की मांग की। साथ ही स्टाफिंग पैटर्न में सुधार कर लेवल प्रथम एवं द्वितीय के पदों पर शिक्षकों की नियुक्ति किए जाने, मदरसा पैराटीचर को नियमित करने की मांग की है। गौसिया मुस्लिम समाज ने उर्दू भाषा की अनदेखी करने पर नाराजगी जताई गई। इस मौके पर सदर इदरीस खान, अयाज खां, शफी मोहम्मद, जहीर मकरानी, शराफत खां, फिरोज खां, गनी भाई, बबलू भाई उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसत्तू को देश-विदेश में पहचान दिलाने के लिए नौकरी छोड़ स्टार्टअप शुरू किया, सालाना टर्नओवर 10 लाख रु. है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें