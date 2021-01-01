पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब दूसरा चरण:राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारियों-कर्मचारियों को कल लगेगा कोरोना टीका, 21 केंद्र बनाए

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • पहले चरण के नर्सिंगकर्मियों काे टीका लगाने का आज अंतिम मौका

चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से 4 फरवरी को 21 केंद्रों पर राजस्व विभाग के अधिकारी और कर्मचारियों काे काेराेना वैक्सीन लगेगी। वैक्सीनेशन के लिए बुधवार को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस है। वहीं वैक्सीनेशन के पहले दौर में बचे स्वास्थ्य कार्मिकों को बुधवार को अंतिम मौका दिया है। विभाग के अब भी 15 फीसदी कार्मिक टीकाकरण से वंचित हैं।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. हीरालाल ताबियार ने बताया कि वैक्सीनेशन काे लेकर रजिस्ट्रेशन, वेरिफिकेशन और ऑब्जरवेशन की जिम्मेदारी अलग-अलग अधिकारियों को दी गई है।

डॉ. ताबियार ने बताया कि जिला कलेक्टर कार्यालय, एडीएम नगर, कोष कार्यालय शहर, कोष कार्यालय ग्रामीण, जिला रसद कार्यालय, सहायक निदेशक लोक सेवाएं, उप निदेशक, महिला एवं बाल विकास विभाग, तकनीकी निदेशक, राष्ट्रीय सूचना केंद्र और उपखंड कार्यालय बांसवाड़ा का वैक्सीनेशन केंद्र महात्मा गांधी चिकित्सालय बांसवाड़ा रहेगा।

जिसकी जिम्मेदारी प्रमुख चिकित्सा अधिकारी को दी है। इसी प्रकार उपखंड कार्यालय घाटोल का सीएचसी घाटोल, उपखंड कार्यालय गढ़ी का सीएचसी परतापुर, उपखंड कार्यालय बागीदौरा का सीएचसी बागीदौरा, उपखंड कार्यालय कुशलगढ़ का सीएचसी कुशलगढ़, उपखंड कार्यालय का आनंदपुरी की सीएचसी आनंदपुरी, उपखंड सज्जनगढ़ का सीएचसी सज्जनगढ़, उपखंड कार्यालय छोटी सरवन का सीएचसी छोटी सरवन, सहायक कलेक्टर बांसवाड़ा की महात्मा गांधी अस्पताल, तहसील कार्यालय आम्बापुरा का सीएचसी आम्बापुरा, तहसील कार्यालय गनोड़ा का सीएचसी गनोड़ा, तहसील कार्यालय गांगड़तलाई का सीएचसी गांगड़तलाई व तहसील कार्यालय अरथूना का सीएचसी अरथूना में वैक्सीनेशन होगा। इसके लिए सभी सीएचसी प्रभारियों को सेशन प्रभारी बनाया गया है।

जानिए कब किसे लगेगा टीका
5 और 6 फरवरी को नगर परिषद और नगर पालिका के सभी फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को टीका लगेगा। पंचायतराज कार्मिकों का 7 फरवरी को टीका लगेगा। किस विभाग से कितने कर्मचारियों को टीका लगेगा, इसकी सूची मंगलवार देररात तक बन रही थी।

