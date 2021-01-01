पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

श्रम विभाग:आईएएस प्री पर एक लाख और आरएएस प्री परीक्षा पास करने पर 50 हजार की मदद

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • 10 और 12वीं बोर्ड मेरिट में आने पर विद्यार्थियों को मिलेंगे ‌एक लाख रुपए

जिले के पंजीकृत श्रमिकों के लिए अच्छी खबर आई है। श्रम विभाग ने श्रमिकों के परिजनों को लाभांवित करने के लिए श्रमिकों के बच्चों को मेरिट में आने पर एक लाख रुपए की सहायता देने का प्रावधान किया है। इसके अलावा आईएएस प्री पर एक लाख और आरएएस प्री परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने पर 50 हजार की मदद मिलेगी। आईआईटी अथवा आईआईएम में प्रवेश मिलने पर ट्यूशन फीस की राशि विभाग की ओर से वहन की जाएगी।

श्रम विभाग की ओर से पंजीकृत निर्माण श्रमिकों के कल्याण के लिए विभिन्न योजनाएं संचालित की जा रही है। वर्तमान सरकार की ओर से इस संबंध में कई नवीन योजनाओं की अधिसूचना जारी की गई है। निर्माण श्रमिक शिक्षा व कौशल विकास योजना के तहत पात्र हिताधिकारी के मेधावी पुत्र अथवा पुत्री की ओर से बोर्ड परीक्षा 10वीं व 12वीं की प्रथम 10 की मेरिट में आने वालों को 4 हजार अथवा 6 हजार रुपए दिए जाते थे। श्रम विभाग के अफसरों की गत दिनों हुई बैठक में निर्माण श्रमिक व कौशल विकास योजना में कुछ अहम निर्णय लिए गए।

इस निर्णय में अब 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा में टॉप टेन में स्थान प्राप्त करने पर श्रमिकों के बच्चों को एक लाख रुपए की प्रोत्साहन राशि दी जाएगी। इसके अलावा निर्माण श्रमिक एवं उनके आश्रित बच्चों की ओर से भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा के लिए आयोजित प्रारंभिक परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने पर प्रोत्साहन योजना में एक लाख रुपए व राजस्थान प्रशासनिक सेवा के लिए आयोजित प्रारंभिक परीक्षा उत्तीर्ण करने पर पचास हजार रुपए देने का निर्णय लिया गया है।

