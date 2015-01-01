पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना महामारी:सागवाड़ा में वनवे सिस्टम लागू, हालांकि इस बार बाजार में कोरोना महामारी का असर भी साफ दिख रहा है

सागवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
धनतेरस को लेकर नगर में शुक्रवार को खरीददारी करने वाले लोगों की वजह से बाजार की रौनक बढ़ी। श्रृंगार सामग्री, कपड़ों की दुकान और ज्वेलरी की दुकानों पर लोगों ने खरीदी की। गोल चौराहा से बैंक तिराहा तक नगर में प्रवेश करने का एकमात्र मार्ग होने और दोनों तरफ दुकाने होने से यहां भीड़ ज्यादा रही। हालांकि इस बार बाजार में कोरोना महामारी का असर भी साफ दिख रहा है।

लोग बहुत जरूरी होने पर ही खरीदी के लिए बाजार में आ रहे हैं। साथ ही सोशल डिस्टेंस का भी ध्यान रखते नजर आ रहे हैं। पिछले करीब एक माह से इस मार्ग पर सड़क के दोनों तरफ बैठ कर सब्जी बेचने वाले एवं अन्य सामग्री बेचने वाले लोगों ने डेरा जमा रखा है, जिससे वाहन लेकर आवागमन में लोगों को परेशानी हुई । खासकर महिपाल स्कूल के पास बार-बार जाम की स्थिति बन गई।

हालांकि बाजार में भीड़ की संभावना को देखते हुए पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा बैंक तिराहे के पास से नगर में प्रवेश करने के लिए वनवे ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था लागू कर दी है। जिससे नगर की भीतरी बाजार में काफी हद तक लोगों को राहत मिली। सजे बाजार से रौनक बढ़ी: दिवाली को लेकर मुख्य गोल चौराहे पर बनी छतरी को पालिका की ओर से आकर्षक रंगबिरंगी लाइट से सजाया गया है, जो शाम के समय लोगों के आकर्षण का केंद्र बन रहा है। इसके अलावा मुख्य बाजार और निजी बड़े प्रतिष्ठानों को भी सजाया गया है। शाम के समय लोग रोशनी निहारते नजर आते हैं।

