इंडक्शन प्रोग्राम:लीयो काॅलेज में नव प्रवेशित छात्रों के लिए ऑनलाइन इंडक्शन प्रोग्राम

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
लीयो कॉलेज में नव प्रवेशित विद्यार्थियों को स्नातक पाठ्यक्रम में पढ़ने, विभिन्न विधाओं का परिचय कराने, शैक्षणिक विकास करने और कॅरिअर बनाने के संबंध में मार्गदर्शन देने के लिए दो दिवसीय इंडक्शन प्रोग्राम का आयोजन मंगलवार को होगा। लीयो कॉलेज के निदेशक मनीष त्रिवेदी ने बताया कि नवप्रवेशित विद्यार्थियों के लिए उद्गम शीर्षक के तहत दो दिन इंडक्शन प्रोग्राम रखा है।

कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि जीजीटीयू के कुलपति प्रो. आई वी त्रिवेदी होंगे। जिनका मार्गदर्शन विद्यार्थियों को मिलेगा। कार्यक्रम में छात्रों का कोविड-19 की आकस्मिक परिस्थितियों में अपनी पढ़ाई को नियमित रखने के विभिन्न तरीकों, पाठ्यक्रम, प्राध्यापकों से परिचय, कॉलेज वर्चुअल ट्यूर, प्रतियोगी परीक्षाओं के लिए सामान्य ज्ञान, विश्वविद्यालयी परीक्षाओं में गोल्ड, सिल्वर और ब्रॉन्ज मेडल प्राप्त विद्यार्थियों से चर्चा की जाएगी।

इस कार्यक्रम में भाग लेने के लिए लीयो कॉलेज के विद्यार्थियों को उनके व्हाटसअप नंबर पर लिंक और क्यू आर कोड भेजा जाएगा। अधिक जानकारी के लिए उद्गम के संयोजक विनीत त्रिवेदी से 9414672163 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

