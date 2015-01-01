पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बांसवाड़ा के इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज में बनेगी इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी की लाइब्रेरी:जीजीटीयू के महर्षि वाल्मीकि भवन के ऑनलाइन लोकार्पण समारोह

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने की घोषणा, बाेले- वेद विद्यापीठ के वादे काे पूरा करेंगे

जिले में जल्द ही इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नॉलॉजी की लाइब्रेरी की स्थापना हाेगी। जिसमें यहां के जनजाति क्षेत्र के विद्यार्थी भी आईटी से जुड़ी हर जानकारी के बारे में अपडेट रह सके। आईटी की लाइबेरी बन जाने से दिनाेंदिन बढ़ती आधुनिकता, विज्ञान और तकनीक से दूसरे बड़े शहराें की तुलना में जनजाति क्षेत्र पिछड़ेगा नहीं।

यह घाेषणा मुख्यमंत्री अशाेक गहलाेत ने मंगलवार शाम काे गाेविंद गुरु जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय के महर्षि वाल्मीकि भवन के ऑनलाइन लोकार्पण समारोह में की। आइटी लाइब्रेरी की स्थापना लाेधा स्थित राजकीय इंजीनियरिंग काॅलेज में की जाएगी।

लाेकार्पण समाराेह काे संबाेधित करते हुए सीएम गहलाेत ने कहा कि सरकार की प्रतिबद्धता उच्च शिक्षा के साथ है। अब हर जिले में मेडिकल काॅलेज खुल रहे हैं। मुझे खुशी है कि कम समय में विश्वविद्यालय के अंदर 46 विद्यार्थी पीएचडी कर रहे हैं, 250 का रजिस्ट्रेशन हाे चुका है।

कुलपति ने जाे ध्यान आकर्षित किया है, उसे हम प्राथमिकता से पूरा करेंगे। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि भाजपा सरकार ने कुछ विश्वविद्यालय बंद कर दिए थे। हरिदेव जाेशी पत्रकारिता विश्वविद्यालय काे भी बंद कर दिया जबकि हिंदुस्तान के इतिहास में कहीं पर ऐसा नहीं हुआ।

क्याेंकि विश्वविद्यालय एक्ट से बनता है ताे बंद करने के लिए भी एक्ट लाना पड़ता है। पिछली सरकार ने क्याें बंद किए वाे आज तक समझ से परे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि वेद विद्यापीठ हमने पिछली बार स्वीकृत कर दिया था।

सरकार के फिर आने पर अब हमारा पहला फर्ज बनता है कि हमारा कमिटमेंट पूरा हाे, इसे शीघ्र पूरा किया जाएगा। उन्हाेंने विश्वविद्यालयाें से मिले सुझावाें काे भी शीघ्र पूरा करने का आश्वासन दिया।

बांसवाड़ा में दाे सुपर क्रिटीकल पावर प्लांट और रेलवे प्राेजेक्ट काे लेकर भी सीएम ने बात की। उन्हाेंने कहा कि अभी काेविड का दाैर है, जैसे ही स्थितियां ठीक हाेगी, इस पर काम शुरू करेंगे।

विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डॉ. सीपी जोशी ने दिया आईटी लाइब्रेरी का प्रस्ताव
मुख्यमंत्री ने बांसवाड़ा में आईटी लाइब्रेरी खोलने की घोषणा विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डाॅ. सीपी जाेशी के प्रस्ताव पर की है। जाेशी ने कहा कि आज आईटी का जमाना आ गया है। महामारी के बाद शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में आमूलचुल परिवर्तन आ गया है। घर पर बैठकर आईटी के माध्यम से बच्चाें काे शिक्षित कर रहे हैं। क्या हम कल्पना कर रहे हैं कि आदिवासी बच्चा कंप्यूटर के माध्यम से ऑनलाइन एजुकेशन करेगा।

आज हम आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस की बात कर रहे हैं, लेकिन आदिवासी इलाके में बच्चाें काे अभी से उस दिशा में तैयार नहीं किया ताे प्रगति और स्पर्धा में पिछड़ जाएंगे। एक आईटी बेस्ड लाइब्रेरी बांसवाड़ा में खाेलते हैं ताे उसके माध्यम से सारी किताबाें की उपलब्धता हाे सकती है।

उसके लिए बच्चे काे कहीं जयपुर उदयपुर या दिल्ली जाने की जरूरत नहीं है। आज ट्राइबल इलाके में परफाॅमेंस आर्ट काे बढ़ाने की क्षमता है। उसके लिए भी हमें वहां सेंटर खाेलने की आवश्यकता है। जिससे बच्चाें काे बाॅलीवुड की ओर जाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़े।

फायदा क्या... उच्च संस्थानों से सीधे जुड़ेंगे
इंजिनीयरिंग कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. बीएल गुप्ता ने बताया कि घोषणा के बारे में जानकारी नहीं है, लेकिन यह घोषणा हुई है तो निश्चित ही जनजाति के विद्यार्थियों के लिए बड़ी सौगात है। इससे यहां के बच्चों को इनफार्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजी को जानने के लिए बड़े शहरों में जाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। यहां बैठे बैठे उन्हें आईटी की जानकारी और पढ़ाई का लाभ मिलेगा।

इस लाइब्रेरी में खासियत यह होगी कि यह बड़े शैक्षणिक संस्थानों से ऑनलाइन जुड़ जाएगी, जैसे कि आईआईटी, एनआईटी, आईआईएम, सहित कई बड़े संस्थान की लाइब्रेरी जुड़ जाएगी। इसके अलावा आईटी के ग्लोबल लेखकों की किताबों का भी संग्रह होगा। जिससे यहां भी पढ़ सकते है और ऑनलाइन भी। मुख्यमंत्री ने कार्यक्रम में वेद विद्यापीठ के सरकार के कमिटमेंट को पूरा करने का आश्वासन दिया है। इसके लिए भूमि भी आवंटित की गई थी।

विश्वविद्यालय बनाएगा ट्राइबल म्यूजियम
कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत में कुलपति प्राे. आईवी त्रिवेदी ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय में ट्राइबल म्यूजियम बनाया जाएगा। जहां इस जनजाति क्षेत्र की विभूतियाें की प्रतिमाओं काे भी स्थापित करेंगे जिससे यहां के बच्चे उनके बारे में जान सके।

कुलपति ने विश्वविद्यालय में स्टाफ की कमी के बारे में अवगत कराया और वेद विद्यापीठ की स्थापना के बारे में मुख्यमंत्री से सहयाेग की मांग रखी।

इसके बाद सभापति जैनेंद्र त्रिवेदी ने कहा कि यहां का बच्चा 90 से भी ज्यादा प्रतिशत अंक लाकर बाद में शिक्षक बनने के उद्देश्य तक सीमित हाे जाता है। ऐसे में सरकार की ओर से यह बड़े काेचिंग सेंटर जहां आईएएस आईपीएस काेचिंग सेंटर से काॅलाेबरेशन कर यहां के बच्चाें काे उस स्तर पर तैयार किया जाए, उनकी साेच विकसित की जाए।

इन मंत्री-विधायकाें ने भी किया संबाेधित: तकनीकी शिक्षा मंत्री सुभाष गर्ग ने 2004 में बांसवाड़ा दाैरे की यादाें काे दाेहराते हुए क्षेत्र में विकास की संभावनाओं पर संबाेधित किया। मंत्री अर्जुन बामनिया ने जयपुर में बन रहे टीएडी के छात्रावास और काेचिंग सेंटर से बच्चाें काे हाेने वाले फायदाें के बारे में बताया।

उच्च शिक्षा मंत्री भंवरसिंह भाटी ने कांग्रेस सरकार के पिछले 3 कार्यकालाें में शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में किए विकास कार्याे और घाेषणाओं की जानकारी दी। विधायक महेंद्रजीतसिंह मालवीया ने गाेविंद गुरु के बलिदान और मानगढ़ धाम के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्हाेंने बताया कि उदयपुर में मुख्यमंत्री ने जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय की घाेषणा की थी।

अंत में आभार कुल सचिव गाेविंदसिंह देवड़ा ने किया। कार्यक्रम में डाॅ. नरेंद्र पानेरी, डाॅ. लक्ष्मणलाल परमार, डाॅ. अशाेक काकाेड़िया, अभिषेक गाेदा, पीयूष पंचाल आदि माैजूद थे।

