पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:मालवीयाजी नेतृत्व करें तभी कांग्रेस पार्टी काे जीवित रख सकते हैं - मंत्री बामनिया

बांसवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर परिषद में जीत के मंत्र काे पंचायत चुनाव में लागू करेंगे, एकजुटता के लिए एक मंच पर आए कांग्रेस नेता

कांग्रेस ने भी पंचायतीराज चुनाव की तैयारियाें का आगाज कर दिया है। लंबे अरसे बाद गुटबाजी में बिखरे कांग्रेस के आला नेता और पदाधिकारी एक मंच पर आए और एकजुट हाेकर पंचायतीराज चुनाव लड़ने का एलान किया। इससे पहले बांसवाड़ा नगर परिषद चुनाव में जहां पार्टी ने एकजुटता दिखाते हुए अपना बाेर्ड बनाया।

पंचायतीराज चुनाव के लिए गुरुवार काे ओजरिया राेड पर स्थित एक रिसाेर्ट में मंत्री अर्जुन बामनिया, विधायक मालवीया, जिलाध्यक्ष चांदमल जैन, कुशलगढ़ विधायक रमीला खड़िया, पूर्व विधायक कांता भील, रमेश चंद्र पंड्या अाैर सभापति जैनेंद्र त्रिवेदी सहित कुछ अन्य पदाधिकारियाें के साथ मिलकर चुनाव की रणनीति बनाई।

इस दाैरान टीएडी मंत्री अर्जुनसिंह बामनिया ने खुले मंच से घाेषणा की कि यह पंचायतीराज चुनाव बागीदाैरा विधायक महेंद्रजीतसिंह मालवीया के नेतृत्व में ही लड़ा जाएगा।

मंत्री ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी की सुरक्षा करना कार्यकर्ता का मान सम्मान बनाए रखना मेरी प्राथमिकता थी और आगे भी रहेगी। कांग्रेस 20 साल ताे क्या 30 साल तक पंचायतीराज में काबिज रहेगी। मालवीयाजी की पूरी जिम्मेदारी है कि आप सभी नेताओँ और कार्यकर्ताओं के हिताें का ध्यान रखते हुए कांग्रेस पार्टी का नेतृत्व करें। तभी हम कांग्रेस पार्टी काे जीवित रख सकते हैं।

मंत्री ने अलग-अलग पदाधिकारियाें से मिलकर की चर्चा

बैठक के बाद मंत्री ने सभी पंचायत समितियाें और ब्लाॅक के पदाधिकारियाें के साथ भी चुनाव काे लेकर और चर्चा कर आवश्यक सुझाव भी दिए।

कांग्रेस की इस बैठक में जिला प्रमुख और प्रधान के उम्मीदवाराें के नामाें पर काेई चर्चा नहीं की गई, पार्टी नेताओं का कहना था कि नामाें का एलान प्रदेशस्तर पर से ही हाेगा। इस बैठक में निवर्तमान जिला प्रमुख रेशम मालवीया नहीं पहुंची जाे जिला प्रमुख पद के लिए प्रमुख उम्मीदवाराें में एक मानी जा रही हैं।

अब देखना है कि कांग्रेस की यह एकजुटता आगामी चुनाव में क्या प्रभाव दिखाती है।

जहां जरूरत हाेगी, वहां जाकर मदद करूंगा - मालवीया

जिला कांग्रेस के प्रत्येक नेता और कार्यकर्ता काे चुनाव लड़ने और उम्मीदवारी करने का हक है। जाे भी प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ेगा, वहां उसके समर्थन में हम सभी नेता जाएंगे। मैं पिछले 30 से 35 सालाें से राजनीति में हूं। कई चुनाव लड़ चुका हूं, जहां किसी प्रत्याशी काे जरूरत हाेगी तब जाऊंंगा।

पार्टी एकजुट है और मिलकर पंचायतीराज चुनाव लड़ेंगे। अभी से सभी मिलकर तैयारियां शुरू कर दाे। पूर्व विधायक रमेशचंद्र पंड्या ने कहा कि वरिष्ठ कांग्रेस नेताअाें की एकजुटता ने हर बार विपक्षियाें की कमर ताेड़ी है। इसलिए आप लाेगाें का एकजुट हाेना ही काफी है।

कांग्रेस जीत हासिल करेगी। निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष चांदमल जैन ने कहा कि संगठित हाेकर हम हमारे कार्यकर्ताओं काे जीत दिलाएंगे। जल्द ही कमेटियाें का गठन कर पर्यवेक्षकाें काे नियुक्त कर क्षेत्र में भेजना है।

इस दाैरान पूर्व संसदीय सचिव नानालाल निनामा, विधायक रमीला खड़िया, सभापति जैनेंद्र त्रिवेदी, विशाल कराड़िया, नेमचंद जैन, अर्जुन भाई पटेल, अब्दुल गफ्फार खान, अर्जुन भाई पाटीदार, कृष्णपालसिंह सिसाेदिया, केशवलाल निनामा, हंसमुख सेठ, मांगीलाल जैन अशाेक शुक्ला, मनाेनीत पार्षद मनीष एन त्रिवेदी आदि माैजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें