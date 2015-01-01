पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा फायदा:बांसवाड़ा से उदयपुर एमबी अस्पताल जाने वाले मरीजों को मिलेगा इलाज, मरीजों का खर्च कम होगा

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • एक पर्ची से किसी भी सरकारी अस्पताल में मिलेगी दवाएं

अब अगर किसी रोगी को एक सरकारी अस्पताल से निशुल्क दवा नहीं मिलती है तो किसी भी दूसरे सरकारी अस्पताल से उसी पर्ची पर दवा लेने के साथ ही जांच भी करा सकेगा। ऐसे में रोगी को बार-बार पर्ची नहीं बनानी पड़ेगी। चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने रोगियों और उनके परिजनों की परेशानी कम करने के लिए व्यवस्था में बदलाव करते हुए राज्य सरकार ने इस तरह आदेश जारी किए हैं। बांसवाड़ा के मरीजों को इसका बड़ा फायदा मिलेगा, क्योंकि एमजी अस्पताल में प्रतिदिन ओपीडी में आने वाले औसतन 800 मरीजों में से करीब 100 रोगी अग्रिम इलाज के लिए उदयपुर जाते हैं।

उदयपुर पहुंचने पर इनको वहां के एमबी अस्पताल की ओपीडी काउंटर की लंबी लाइन से निजात मिलेगी। सामान्य अस्पताल की पर्ची पर ही अब इनको वहां इलाज मिल सकेगा। सामान्य अस्पताल प्रबंधन के अनुसार मुख्यमंत्री निशुल्क दवा योजना एवं निशुल्क जांच योजना राज्य सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी फ्लैगशिप योजना है। इसके तहत सरकारी अस्पतालों में योजना में शामिल आवश्यक दवाएं और जांचें निशुल्क उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है।

अगर अब सरकारी डॉक्टर की ओर से लिखी गई आवश्यक सामान्य जांच में से यदि किसी कारणवश मरीज के बाहर जाने पर संबंधित रोगी अपनी जांच उसकी पर्ची से अन्य सरकारी अस्पताल से करवा सकता है। वहीं, अगर कोई दवा उपलब्ध नहीं हैं और मरीज कहीं बाहर गया हुआ है तो उसकी दवा पर्ची से अन्य सरकारी अस्पताल से दवा प्राप्त कर सकता है। उल्लेखनीय है कि कभी रोगी अस्पताल में दवा लेने के लिए जाता है तो लाइन में काफी इंतजार के बाद भी उसे कम दवाएं मिलती है, ऐसी परेशानी में वह अन्य किसी भी सरकारी चिकित्सालय से बाहर से दवा ले सकेगा।

सिर्फ राजस्थान क्षेत्र में मिल सकेगी यह सुविधा: बांसवाड़ा अस्पताल की परामर्श पर्ची पर अग्रिम इलाज व नि:शुल्क दवाएं प्राप्त करने की सुविधा सिर्फ राजस्थान क्षेत्र में ही मिल सकेगी। क्योंकि निशुल्क दवा योजना राजस्थान सरकार की योजना है। बांसवाड़ा डूंगरपुर का मरीज यहां के किसी भी अस्पताल से परामर्श पर्ची कटाने के बाद उसे राजस्थान के ही किसी अन्य सरकारी अस्पताल में ले जाकर इस योजना का फायदा उठा सकता है।

डॉक्टर के हस्ताक्षर के साथ लगानी होगी मोहर
चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार सरकारी डॉक्टर्स को रोगी की पर्ची पर अपना नाम और हस्ताक्षर करने के लिए पाबंद किया गया है। वहीं डॉक्टर को पर्ची पर अपनी मोहर भी लगानी होगी। नियमित मॉनिटरिंग के लिए संबंधित चिकित्सा संस्थान को सभी मरीजों की जांचों एवं वितरित की गई दवाओं का इंद्राज ई-औषधि साफ्टवेयर पर अलग से करना होगा।

