पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हाउसिंग बोर्ड:लोगों को हाउसिंग समस्या के लिए जाना होगा उदयपुर

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आवासीय अभियंता कार्यालय को किया उदयपुर के साथ मर्ज, व्यवस्था

राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेश के करीब एक दर्जन आवासन मंडल कार्यालय को बंद करने के आदेश दिए है, इसी के तहत डूंगरपुर आवासन मंडल अभियंता कार्यालय को बंद किया जाएगा। इस कार्यालय को उदयपुर कार्यालय के साथ मर्ज कर दिया गया है, हालांकि अभी व्यवस्थाएं बनाए रखने के तौर पर स्टाफ यहां पर सेवाएं देगा।

दरअसल, गरीब व मध्यमवर्गीय परिवारों को रियायती दर पर आवास उपलब्ध करवाने के लिए सरकार की ओर से राजस्थान आवासन मंडल की स्थापना की गई थी। इसी के तहत राजस्थान आवासन मंडल की ओर से डूंगरपुर में आवासीय अभियंता का मुख्य कार्यालय खोला गया था। इस कार्यालय के तहत डूंगरपुर और बांसवाड़ा जिले में आवासीय योजनाएं स्वीकृत कर आवास तैयार किए।

यहां पर अब हजारों परिवार रहते हैं। राज्य सरकार और आवासन मंडल को आवासीय योजनाओं से काफी राजस्व भी मिला है, एकाएक बंद करने के आदेश से यहां पर रहने वाले लोगों को परेशान होना पड़ेगा। लोगों को अपने कार्य के लिए उदयपुर तक दौड़ लगानी पड़ सकती है।

हाउसिंग बोर्ड कॉलोनी के लोगों का कहना है कि आवासन मंडल के मकान लेने के बाद रजिस्ट्री, अलॉटमेंट लेटर, नो ड्यूज, लीज, नियमितीकरण, आवास में आने वाली समस्याओं व अन्य छोटे छोटे कार्य के लिए कार्यालय आना जाना पड़ता है।

अब आफिस के उदयपुर मर्ज कर देने से लोगों को अधिक परेशान होना पड़ेगा। लोगों को अपनी समस्या का निराकरण के लिए 100 किमी दूर जाने में परेशानी होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें