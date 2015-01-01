पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:दुष्कर्म और फिर हत्या के केस में पुलिस ने पेश की एफआर, काेर्ट ने जांच काे दोषपूर्ण माना

बांसवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तत्कालीन एसपी, एएसपी और दाे डिप्टी के खिलाफ विभागीय कार्रवाई के लिए डीजीपी काे लिखा पत्र
  • सज्जनगढ़ थाना इलाके में 7 साल पुराना प्रकरण

किशाेरी से दुष्कर्म और गला दबाकर हत्या के आराेप में दर्ज एक प्रकरण में विशेष (पाेक्साे) अदालत ने साेमवार काे पुलिस की जांच काे दाेषपूर्ण माना। केस में पीड़िता की गला दबाकर हत्या और दुष्कर्म हुया या नहीं इसके लिए सबसे जरूरी उसके कपड़े और चिकित्सीय नमूने ही थाने से गायब हाे गए। जिससे एफएसएल जांच के लिए नहीं भेजा गया। जिससे काेर्ट में आराेपी पर काेई अपराध बनना ही नहीं पाया गया।

काेर्ट ने प्रकरण में कार्रवाई की प्रतियां पुलिस महानिदेशक काे भेजकर दाेषी पुलिस अधिकारी तत्कालीन एसपी केसरसिंह शेखावत, एएसपी महेश मीणा, डिप्टी कुशलगढ़ सवाईसिंह भाटी और डिप्टी नारायणसिंह के विरुद्ध विभागीय कार्रवाई कर काेर्ट काे सूचित करने के निर्देश दिए है। मामला सज्जनगढ़ थाना इलाके में साल 2013 का है। मृतका के पिता ने थाने में एक रिपाेर्ट दी थी कि उनकी बेटी दाेपहर में खेताें पर गई थी।

काफी समय बाद भी जब बेटी नहीं लाैटी ताे वह तलाशते हुए खेताें पर गए। जहां उन्होंने आराेपी एतरा काे बेटी का गला दबाते हुए देखा। वह दाैड़कर बेटी के पास गए लेकिन तब तक वह मर चुकी थी। पिता ने आराेप लगाया कि उसकी बेटी से ज्यादती कर गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी गई। रिपाेर्ट आधार पर पुलिस ने हत्या और ज्यादती के आराेप में प्रकरण दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर की। 29 मार्च, 2014 काे पुलिस ने

अपनी जांच में मामला झूठा पाते हुए एफआर पेश कर दी। काेर्ट के आदेश पर दाेबारा जांच कर साल 2019 में पश्चावर्ती जांच रिपाेर्ट पेश की। जिसमें पुलिस ने पुन: माना कि प्रार्थी और सभी गवाहाें ने उनके बयानाें में बताया कि परिवादी और तेजिया के बीच जमीन विवाद था। दाेनाें के बीच फैसला नहीं हाे रहा था इसलिए फरियादी ने यह रिपाेर्ट दी।

काेर्ट ने माैजूदा साक्ष्य और पत्रावलियाें के अवलाेकन के बाद पुलिस जांच काे दाेषपूर्ण माना। जिस पर 30 जुलाई, 2019 काे प्रकरण में पश्चावर्ती अनुसंधान का आदेश दिया। साथ ही तत्कालीन एसपी काे निर्देशित किया जांच वह खुद करे या किसी काबिल अफसर से करवाए। काेर्ट ने माना की पीड़िता के कपड़े, स्वाब, थूक और खून के नमूने विधि विज्ञान प्रयाेगशाला काे ज्यादती के संबंध में एफएसएल जांच के लिए नहीं भेजे गए।

आराेपी के रूप में संदिग्ध एतरा के खून, थूक के नमूने और अंतवस्त्र जांच अधिकारी द्वारा पूछताछ करने के बाद भी नहीं लिए गए। पश्चावर्ती जांच में जांच अधिकारी ने अपनी रिपाेर्ट में बताया कि मृतका के स्वाब, कपड़े और चिकित्सीय नमूने मालखाना में उपलब्ध नहीं है। जबकि पुलिस द्वारा ही जांच में यह उल्लेख किया था कि मालखाना पंजिका में तत्कालीन मालखाना एचएम ने मृतका के कपड़े, स्वाब का निस्तारण हाेना अंकित किया गया था।

