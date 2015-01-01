पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतरीक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन:बांसवाड़ा के प्रशांत ने बनाई इसराे के स्पेस सूट की थ्री डी डिजाइन,आग और पानी भी रहेगा बेअसर

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
शहर के सुथारवाड़ा माेहल्ले के 35 वर्षीय प्रशांत शर्मा ने भारतीय अंतरीक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन के स्पेस सूट का थ्रीडी डिजाइन महज 12 दिन मे बनाया है। इस सूट पर आग और पानी बेअसर रहेगा। शर्मा इससे पहले पेट्राेलियम प्लांट की भी डिजाइन कर चुके है। इंदाैर से एनिमेशन में डिप्लाेमा करने वाले प्रशांत काे बड़ाैदा की एक कंपनी ने उन्हें स्पेस सूट की थ्रीडी डिजाइन बनाने का जिम्मा साैंपा था।

हाॅलीवुड के ट्रांसफारमर्स टीवी सीरीज और भारत के क्रिक एक्स टीवी सीरीज के लिए भी प्रशांत काम कर चुके है। वे भारत पैट्रोलियम प्लांट, लारसन एंड टर्बो कंपनी का प्लांट भी डिजाइन कर चुके है। वे इन दिनों ई लर्निंग वीडियाे, आर्किटेक्चर, डिजाइन, टू डी और थ्रीडी एनिमेशन बनाने के गुर युवाओं काे सिखा रहे हैं। प्रशांत ने बताया कि इस क्षेत्र में युवा अपने हुनर का उपयोग कर प्रतिभा का लोहा मनवा सकते हैं लेकिन इसके लिए धैर्य और लगन के साथ कड़ी मेहनत करने की आवश्यकता है।

