निःशुल्क आवास:कांंस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में ब्राह्मण परीक्षार्थियों के लिए निःशुल्क आवास की व्यवस्था

बांसवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
जिले में 6, 7 और 8 नवंबर को कांंस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा देने बाहर से आने ब्राह्मण परीक्षार्थियों के लिए ब्राह्मण युवजन सभा ने निःशुल्क आवास की व्यवस्था की गई। इसके लिए परीक्षार्थी को अपने आधार कार्ड की कापी और प्रवेश पत्र की फोटो कापी देनी होगी। अन्य जिलों के ब्राह्मण परीक्षार्थियों के लिए यह व्यवस्था गायत्री गार्डन कॉलेज रोड बांसवाड़ा पर की गई है।

आने की सूचना एक दिन पूर्व देनी होगी ताकि इसके लिए आवश्यक व्यवस्था की जा सके। साथ ही कोरोना महामारी के इस दौर में आवश्यक दिशा निर्देशों का पालन करते हुए मास्क पहनने , सेनेटाइजर और सोशल डिस्टेंनसिंग की पालना करनी होगी। इस संबंध में अधिक जानकारी और रुकने के लिए राष्ट्रीय ब्राह्मण युवजन सभा के राष्ट्रीय संपर्क प्रमुख मुकेश पाठक के मोबाइल नंबर 9001462072, 8619107535, देवेंद्र जोशी, जिलाध्यक्ष 9602788455, महेश जोशी व्यवस्थापक गायत्री गार्डन कॉलेज रोड बांसवाड़ा से 9166691212 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

