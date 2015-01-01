पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिव्यांगों को उपकरण:कृत्रिम पैर लगाए तो फिर से चलने लगे बुजुर्ग,श्री गणेश भक्त मंडल और जय गणेश परिवार की ओर से दिव्यांगों को उपकरण दिए

बांसवाड़ा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आश्रय सेवा संस्थान के सहयोग से श्री गणेश भक्त मंडल और जय गणेश परिवार द्वारा मां उमा निराश्रित बालिका गृह में दिव्यागों को उपकरण पहनाते हुए उनके साथ दीपावली मनाई गई। उपकरण पाकर दिव्यागों के चेहरे पर खुशी की लहर दौड़ पड़ी। मुख्य अतिथि उपवन संरक्षक हरि किशन सारस्वत ने कहा कि दीपावली पर जरूरतमंद को कृत्रिम पैर मिल जाए, इससे बड़ी सौगात कुछ हो नहीं सकती।

उन्होंने कहा कि समाज के निराश्रित वर्ग को संबल देना हम सभी की जिम्मेदारी है। अध्यक्षता करते हुए जय गणेश परिवार तथा राष्ट्रीय ब्राह्मण महासंघ के जिलाध्यक्ष भवगतीशंकर द्विवेदी ने कहा कि समाज के सबसे नीचे पायदान पर बैठे व्यक्ति को सहायता कर ऊॅचा उठाना संस्था का उद्देश्य है। विशिष्ट अतिथि वाग्वर वैदिक संस्कृति परिषद् के संयोजक जय प्रकाश पंड्या ने कहा कि दिव्यागों के दुख को सुख में बदलने की जिन

लोगों ने शपथ ली है समाज उनके साथ है। विशिष्ट अतिथि सेवानिवृत रेंजर डाॅ. दिनेशचंद्र भट्ट ने कहा कि समाज में समभाव व सद्भाव रहे इसके लिए सभी वर्गो, समुदायों को आगे आना होगा। आरम्भ में अतिथियों का स्वागत करते हुए आश्रय सेवा संस्थान के संस्थापक नरोत्तम पंडया ने कहा कि संस्था द्वारा दिव्यागों के लिए उपकरण तैयार किए जा रहे है। अतिथियों का स्वागत जय गणेश परिवार तथा मंडल के यश सराफ, कपिल

पुरोहित, संजय गुप्ता, वैभव पाठक, राहुल सराफ, लक्ष्य भट्ट ने किया। इससे पूर्व पं. विनय भट्ट के मंगलाचरण तथा दीप प्रज्ज्वलन से कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ हुआ। समारोह का संचालन बृजमोहन तूफान ने किया। श्री गणेश भक्त मंडल के अध्यक्ष डा. दीपक द्विवेदी ने बताया कि प्रवीण आर्य के सहयोग से नारजी डामोर तथा नटवरलाल पाटीदार के कृत्रिम पैर लगाए।

