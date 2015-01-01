पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ओबीसी अधिकार मंच:गोष्ठी में सरदार पटेल के योगदान को किया याद

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
ओबीसी अधिकार मंच के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंगलवार को लौह पुरुष सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल की पुण्यतिथि पर गोष्ठी आयोजित कर उनके योगदान को याद किया। साथ ही सरदार पटेल के आदर्शों को आत्मसात कर राष्ट्रीय एकता का संकल्प लिया। वक्ताओं ने बताया कि सरदार वल्लभ भाई पटेल ने देश को एक सूत्र में बांधने के लिए सभी देशी रियासतों को एकजुट कर एक सशक्त भारत का निर्माण किया।

डॉ. नरेश पटेल ने बताया कि सरदार पटेल ने देश को एक करने में भी अहम भूमिका निभाई। जिसमें से कई रियासतों ने आजाद रहने का फैसला किया था, लेकिन सरदार पटेल ने इन सबको मिलाकर एक मजबूत भारत बनाया। गोष्ठी में सुभाष पाटीदार, डॉ. हितेश पाटीदार, दिनेश शर्मा, अमित सोनी, पन्नालाल कलाल, संदेश, जिगर, महेश कलाल अन्य शामिल हुए। यह जानकारी ओबीसी अधिकार मंच के लोकेंद्र गुर्जर ने दी।

