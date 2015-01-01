पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डायमंड सर्किल:दीपावली से पहले कूपड़ा डायमंड सर्किल के ओवरब्रिज और स्लोप रोड की सड़क बनेगी

बांसवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
नेशनल हाईवे 927 ए पर कूपड़ा डायमंड सर्किल पर सोमवार को ग्रेडर मशीन से सड़क निर्माण कार्य शुरू हो गया। हाईवे के परियोजना निदेशक रामस्वरूप बैरवा ने बताया कि एलएनटी की पाइप लाइन लीकेज होने से फ्लाई ओवर क्षेत्र में सड़क को बारिश के दौरान काफी नुकसान पहुंचा है। हमने स्लोप रोड को मजबूत बनाकर डामरीकरण करने के लिए ठेकेदार के माध्यम से ग्रेडर मशीन से सड़क का निर्माण कार्य करवाना शुरू करवा दिया है। हमारा यही प्रयास है कि फ्लाई ओवर ब्रिज के शुरुआत में क्षतिग्रस्त एनएच के भाग और दोनों ओर की सड़क को दीपावली से पहले बना दी जाए।

