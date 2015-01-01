पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विश्वविद्यालय का दूसरा दीक्षांत समारोह 23 दिसंबर को:विश्वविद्यालय की एकेडमिक काैंसिल की बैठक में लिए कई निर्णय, जनजाति थियेटर और ट्राइबल म्यूजियम बनेगा

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • जीजीटीयू में अगले सत्र से बी-फार्मा, एम फार्मा, बीए-एलएलबी के काेर्स शुरू होंगे

गोविंद गुरु जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय की एकेडमिक काैंसिल की शनिवार को हुई बैठक में कई निर्णय लिए गए। कुलपति प्रो. आईवी त्रिवेदी ने बैठक की अध्यक्षता की। जिसमें नए पाठयक्रम संचालन, दूसरा दीक्षांत समारोह, वेद विद्यापीठ के तहत प्रमाण पत्र कोर्स के साथ ही जनजाति थियेटर बनाना, अगले सत्र से बी-फार्मा, एम-फार्मा और बीए-एलएलबी के काेर्स शुरू करने का तय किया। द्वितीय दीक्षांत समारोह 23 दिसंबर को ऑनलाइन माध्यम से हाेगा। समारोह को राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र संबोधित करेंगे।

वरीयता प्राप्त विद्यार्थियों को स्वर्ण पदक देकर सम्मानित करेंगे, जिसके लिए सूची बनाई जा रही है। इधर, विवि से जुड़े निर्णय के त्वरित निष्पादन का कार्य काैंसिल ऑफ डीन को सौंपा है। बैठक में डिप्लोमा बैंकिंग एंड फाइनेंस, सोइल वाटर कन्जरवेशन, टेक्सटाइल और फैशन डिजाइनिंग का पाठयक्रम अप्रूव किया। साथ ही मार्केटिंग मैनेजमेंट, कंजूमर प्रोटेक्शन व टयूरिज्म मैनेजमेंट, बीएससी, एमएससी इंटीग्रेटेड व टैक्सटाइल कैमेस्ट्री का सिलेबस भी तय किया। अगले सत्र से बी-फार्मा, एम-फार्मा व बीए, एलएलबी के कोर्स भी होंगे।

वहीं जनजाति थियेटर एवं ट्राइबल म्यूजियम बनाया जाएगा। इसके लिए सरस्वती सेवा फाउंडेशन नई दिल्ली सहित अनेक संस्थान निशुल्क प्रशिक्षण देगे। वहीं ट्राइबल म्यूजियम में स्थानीय संतों महापुरुषों के जीवन चरित्र के साथ जनजाति रीति रिवाज, औषण ज्ञान, परम्परा, औजार, सांस्कृतिक विरासत का संरक्षण, मौखिक परम्परा पर आधारित गीत, लोक साहित्य व लोकनृत्य को विशेष प्रोत्साहन दिया जाएगा।

पीएचडी में अब 10 अंक का साक्षात्कार : पीएचडी एंट्रेंस टेस्ट के साथ ही अब वरीयता निर्धारण के लिए तय किए अंकों के पैटर्न में बदलाव किया है। शाेध निदेशक डॉ. अशोक काकाेड़िया ने बताया कि नए प्रावधान के तहत अब 10 अंक साक्षात्कार के अनुसार देय होंगे।

पूर्व में कक्षा 12वीं के अंक प्रतिशत के आधार पर 10 अंक का प्रावधान था। परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. नरेंद्र पानेरी ने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय परीक्षा 2020 में स्नातक व स्नातकोत्तर अंतिम वर्ष पास परीक्षार्थियों को डिग्री देने के लिए ग्रेस पास की गई।

एकेडमिक काैंसिल की ऑनलाइन बैठक में राजभवन नोमिनी अशोक मिश्रा, राज्य सरकार से नामित दिनेश रावत, के एस दांतला, डीन डॉ. सरला पंड्या, डॉ. करुणा जेाशी, डॉ. डी के जैन, डॉ. गुलाबधर द्विवेदी, डॉ. लक्ष्मण परमार, डॉ. सुशील बिस्सु, डॉ. महेंद्र सलारिया समेत सदस्य जुड़े रहे। संचालन कुलसचिव गोविंदसिंह देवड़ा ने किया।

वेद विद्यापीठ : बांसवाड़ा, डूंगरपुर, प्रतापगढ़ में केंद्र शुरू हाेंगे
वेद विद्यापीठ के तहत चार पाठयक्रम संचालित किए जाएंगे, इसके लिए बांसवाड़ा, डूंगरपुर व प्रतापगढ़ में केंद्र शुरू करेंगे। इसमें योग विज्ञान, ज्योतिषीय शास्त्र, संस्कृत संभाषण व कर्मकांड व पौरोहित्य को शामिल किया गया है। इन पाठयक्रम में उम्र की बाधा नहीं रहेगी। कक्षाएं भी शाम को लगेंगी। वहीं किसी भी अन्य डिग्री के साथ विद्यार्थी इस पाठयक्रम को कर सकेंगे। वेद विद्यापीठ के निदेशक डॉ. महिपाल सिंह राव ने बताया कि पूर्व में संचालित वेद पाठशाला और केंद्रों को जोड़ने की योजना भी बनाई जाएगी। उसके बाद कुलपति और समिति में शामिल सदस्यों ने इस पर स्वीकृति दी। निर्णयानुसार पाठयक्रम छह माह से लेकर एक वर्ष तक के होंगे, जिसे सफलतापूर्वक पूर्ण करने पर प्रमाण पत्र दिया जाएगा।

