वारदात:चाैकीदार काे तलवार दिखाकर घर में घुसे चाेर साेने-चांदी के जेवर और 20 हजार कैश ले गए

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • शहर के आदर्श नगर में मंगलवार रात की वारदात, कोतवाली पुलिस चोरियां रोकने में नाकाम

शहर के उदयपुर मुख्य मार्ग पर स्थित आदर्श नगर में मंगलवार रात को 8 दिन से सूने मकान काे चाेराें ने अपना निशाना बनाया। चाेराें ने बाहर साे रहे चाैकीदार काे तलवार दिखाकर धमकाया और भीतर घुस गए। बदमाश मकान से सोने चांदी के जेवर समेत 3 जाेड़ी कंबल और 15- हजार रुपए कैश चुरा ले गए।

पीड़ित मकान मालिक अरविंदसिंह पुत्र देशराजसिंह चाैधरी ने इस संबंध में पुलिस में शिकायत भी दर्ज कराई है। इधर, घराें में हाे रही चाेरियाें का खुलासा नहीं कर पा रही काेतवाली पुलिस अब चाेरी की जानकारी भी छिपाने लगी है। पीड़ित की ओर से इस संबंध में काेतवाली में शिकायत दर्ज कराने और पुलिस के माैके पर जाने के बावजूद काेतवाली पुलिस की ओर से इस संबंध में जानकारी साझा नहीं की गई। पीड़ित अरविंदसिंह ने बताया कि उनके रिश्तेदार में शादी हाेने से वह 8 दिन पहले परिवार के साथ अागरा गए थे। इससे पहले उन्हाेंने सुखलाल नाम का एक चाैकीदार लगाया। लेकिन पड़ाैसी ने काॅल करके बताया कि मेरे घर में चाेरी हाे चुकी है। बुधवार काे लाैटकर देखा तो घर में सारा सामान बिखरा पड़ा है। अलमारी का लाॅक टूटा हुआ था।

चाेर भीतर रखे 3 जाेड़ी कंबल, साेने की अंगूठी, 3 जाेड़ी चांदी के पायजेब और 15 से 20 हजार रुपए कैश चुरा ले गए। पीड़ित ने बताया कि चाैकीदार ने चाेरी की सूचना उन्हें अगले दिन भी नहीं दी। इस संबंध में जब उससे पूछा ताे उसने बताया कि वह बाहर ही साेया हुआ था लेकिन चाेर ने उस पर तलवार तान दी थी और चुप रहने के लिए धमकाया था। गाैरतलब है कि शहर में लगातार चाेरियाें के मामले सामने आ रहे हैं।

पिछले दिनाें में शहर की हाउसिंग बाेर्ड काॅलाेनी में एक सुनार के सूने मकान से लाखाें के जेवर चाेरी हाे गए, अमरदीप नगर में 10 लाख कीमत के जेवर चुरा लिए, शहर की एक वाटिका में शादी समाराेह में चाेर जेवर और रुपयाें से भरा बैग चुरा ले गया। इन बड़ी चाेरियाें का पुलिस अब तक खुलासा नहीं कर पाई है।

