बसों का संचालन:राेडवेज की 6 नई बसों का संचालन कल से अहमदाबाद, दाहोद और रतलाम भी जाएगी

बांसवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • यात्रियों की सुविधा को देखते हुए अलग-अलग रुटों पर चलेंगी रोडवेज की बसें

त्याेहारी सीजन में जिलेवासियाें के लिए खुशखबरी है। अन लॉक होते ही रोडवेज निगम ने यात्रियों की सुविधा को ध्यान में रखते हुए अलग-अलग रुटों पर बसों का संचालन शुरू कर दिया। अब लॉकडाउन के बाद से खड़ी अनुबंधित बसों का संचालन शुरू किया जा रहा है। निगम की ओर से बुधवार से जिले में 6 नई बसों को फिर शुरू करेंगे। इसके तहत बांसवाड़ा से अहमदाबाद, दाहोद और रतलाम के साथ अन्य शहरों के लिए बसें जाएंगी। जिला मुख्य प्रबंधक रवि मेहरा ने बताया कि बुधवार से शुरू होने वाली बसों में बांसवाड़ा से खेड़ब्रह्मा के लिए सुबह 5 बजे बस रवाना होगी, जो दोपहर 12.30 बजे खेड़ब्रह्मा पहुंचेगी, वहां से दोपहर 1 बजे

वापसी कर रात 8 बजे बांसवाड़ा पहुंचेगी। वहीं बांसवाड़ा से अहमदाबाद (वाया हिम्मतनगर) के लिए सुबह 6 बजे चलेगी जो अहमदाबाद दोपहर 2 बजे पहुंचेगी। फिर अहमदाबाद से वापसी दोपहर 3.30 बजे कर रात 11.30 बजे बांसवाड़ा पहुंचेगी। बांसवाड़ा से गलियाकोट के लिए सुबह 6.45 बजे चलेगी, जो गलियाकोट सुबह 9 बजे पहुंचेगी। वहां से 9.15 बजे निकलकर रतलाम पहुंचेगी। रतलाम से बांसवाड़ा शाम 4.30 बजे

आएगी। बांसवाड़ा से दाहोद के लिए सुबह 6.45 बजे निकलेगी। जो शाम को 5 बजे गलियाकोट पहुंचेगी। जहां से सुबह 6.45 बजे चलेगी और दाहोद 11.30 बजे पहुंची। 12 बजे दाहोद से बांसवाड़ा के लिए चलेगी और दोपहर 3 बजे बांसवाड़ा पहुंचेगी। वहीं बांसवाड़ा से उदयपुर के लिए सुबह 11.40 बजे चलेगी जो 4 बजे उदयपुर पहुंचेगी। वापसी शाम 5.20 बजे चलेगी और रात 9 बजे बांसवाड़ा पहुंचेगी। वहीं बांसवाड़ा से

अहमदाबाद (वाया हिम्मतनगर, डूंगरपुर) के लिए यहां से रात 8.30 बजे चलेगी, जो सुबह 4.30 बजे अहमदाबाद पहुंचेगी। वहीं अहमदाबाद से वापसी सुबह 6.45 बजे चलेगी और दोपहर 2 बजे बांसवाड़ा पहुंचेगी। वहीं मुख्य प्रबंधक रवि मेहरा ने बताया कि सीएमडी ने निर्देश दिए हैं कि त्योहारी सीजन में किसी को कोई परेशान नहीं आए, इसके लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा बसें चलाई जाए।

