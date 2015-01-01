पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायतें:आजकल हमारी प्रार्थनाओं में समर्पण कम, शिकायतें ज्यादा : गोपालरामजी

सागवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कान्हड़दास धाम रामद्वारा में रामस्नेही संप्रदाय के संत गोपालरामजी के प्रवचन

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय रामस्नेही संप्रदाय के संत गोपालरामजी महाराज ने मंगलवार को कान्हड़दास धाम रामद्वारा में प्रवचन में कहा कि मनुष्य को अपनी हर सांस और हर कृत्य को ईश्वर को समर्पित करना चाहिए। यह सत्य है कि हमने भगवान के दर्शन नहीं किए हैं, हमारे पूर्वजों ने किए हैं। लेकिन हम उसकी भक्ति करते हैं क्योंकि वह हमें हर पल देख रहा है।

इसलिए हम वही काम करें जो उसे दिखाने लायक हो। भगवान को हमारा समर्पण भाव चाहिए। संत ने कहा कि प्रभु प्रेम भरी पुकार से प्रकट होते हैं। इसी पुकार के कारण गिरधर मीरा के द्वार पर, श्रीराम शबरी के द्वार पर और श्रीकृष्ण विदुर के द्वार पर पहुंच जाते है। अगर अपने भीतर प्यास और प्रभु को पाने की ललक हो तो भक्त रैदास जूतों की सिलाई करते-करते, संत कबीर कपड़े बुनते-बुनते और नरसी मेहता कीर्तन करते -

करते प्रभु के दर्शन कर लेते हैं। संत ने अवसरवाद और मानवीय स्वभाव के बारे में बताते हुए कहा कि विद्यार्थी को परीक्षा में, अमीर को बीमारी में, व्यापारी को घाटे में, गरीब को भूख लगने पर, चोर को पकड़े जाने पर और नेता को चुनाव आने पर भगवान की याद आती है। सुख में तो पत्नी - परिवार याद आए और दुख में परमात्मा, भला यह कहा का न्याय है। ईश्वर को जो व्यक्ति अपनी सांसों में बसा ले उसके सामने कोई संकट नहीं

आता है। प्रार्थना को संकट के समय का अंतिम शस्त्र बताते हुए संत ने कहा कि अगर हमारा कोई परिजन संकटग्रस्त हो तो दुखी होने की बजाय उसके लिए परमात्मा से प्रार्थना करो। दवाएं निष्फल हो सकती हैं पर परमार्थ भाव से की गई प्रार्थना अवश्य सफल होती है। आजकल हमारी प्रार्थनाओं में सर्मपण कम शिकायतें ज्यादा होती हेै। अच्छा स्वभाव मांगने की प्रेरणा देते हुए संत ने कहा कि हम प्रभु से केवल खुद का भला करने की प्रार्थना करते हैं फिर भले ही दुनिया क्यों न डूब जाए।

