शिक्षकों की समस्याओं का समाधान करने की मांग:2017-18 में नियुक्त शिक्षक स्थाई हो, शिक्षकों को मिले नोशनल लाभ

बांसवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
शिक्षक संघ अंबेडकर के पदाधिकारियों ने गुरुवार को प्रारंभिक और माध्यमिक शिक्षा विभाग के एडीईओ जीतमल पणदा और दलसिंग आमलियार से मुलाकात कर शिक्षकों की समस्याओं का समाधान करने की मांग की।

संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष वालजी अड़ और जिला महामंत्री मणिलाल यादव के नेतृत्व में शिक्षकों ने डीईओ को समस्याएं बताई। साथ ही शिक्षकों को नोशनल परिलाभ देने, 2017-18 में नियुक्त शिक्षकों का स्थायीकरण करने, मध्यावधि और शीतकालीन अवकाश यथावत रखने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री को ज्ञापन भेजा गया।

वहीं उपार्जित अवकाश से प्रतिबंध हटाने, दिवाली का बोनस देने की मांग की है। इस दौरान प्रवक्ता सुरेंद्र निनामा, रामलाल मईड़ा, रमेशचंद्र डामोर, शंकरलाल मईड़ा, कल्याण निनामा, सूरजमल निनामा, जीतमल डामोर, मगनलाल, प्रभुलाल सिंघाड़ा, गौतमलाल निनामा, विट्ठल बुनकर आदि ने शिक्षकों की समस्याओं से अवगत कराया। जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने समस्याओं के समाधान का आश्वासन दिया।

