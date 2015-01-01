पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शव नहर में मिला:ससुराल जाने निकले युवक का शव नहर में मिला, वायरल मैसेज से परिजनों को पता चला,कलिंजरा थाना क्षेत्र के खोखरवा गांव की घटना

नवागां9 घंटे पहले
कलिंजरा थाना क्षेत्र के खोखरवा गांव के निकट मंगलवार काे बायीं मुख्य नहर में युवक का शव मिला। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों के सहयोग से शव को नहर से बाहर निकाल कर महात्मा गांधी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। मृतक का फोटो वायरल होने के बाद परिजनों को घटना का पता चला। थाना पुलिस के अनुसार मृतक युवक झुपेल निवासी 40 वर्षीय शान्तु डोडियार है। शान्तु डोडियार के पुत्र विकास ने थाने में दर्ज कराई रिपोर्ट में बताया कि सोमवार को सुबह करीब 9 बजे उसके पिताजी शान्तु डोडियार शराब पीकर 12 बजे घर आए और खाना खाने के बाद दोपहर 2 बजे मामा के गांव तेलीय दईडा जाने की बात कहते हुए निकले। अगले दिन मंगलवार को खोखरवा नहर में शव मिला।

नहर में नहाने गया राखो के युवक का शव लीलवानी बांध में मिला

नौगामा| कलिंजरा क्षेत्र के राखो गांव के 35 वर्षीय शंकर पिता लालेंग डाबी का शव मंगलवार को लीलवानी डेम में मिला। शंका साेमवार काे सुबह करीब 10.30 बजे गांव के पास ही नहर में नहाने के लिए गया था। वह नहीं लौटा तो परिजनों ने तलाश की। नहर के किनारे पर शंकर के कपड़े रखे थे। मंगलवार को उदयपुर से आई रेस्क्यू टीम ने लीलवानी डेम में तलाशी की तो शव मिला।

