निर्देश:बाल अपराध के प्रति जागरुकता के लिए समग्र शिक्षा विभाग चलाएगा अभियान

बांसवाड़ा5 घंटे पहले
  • किशोर न्याय बोर्ड की पहल, प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने जारी किए निर्देश

अशिक्षा और जागरुकता की कमी के कारण हर साल जनजाति जिले बांसवाड़ा-डूंगरपुर सहित प्रदेश के हजारों बच्चे अपराध की काली दुनिया में प्रवेश कर रहें जिसके कारण उनका भविष्य दांव पर है। बच्चों में बढ़ती आपराधिक प्रवृत्ति की रोकथाम और इससे होने वाले नुकसान के प्रति बच्चों में जागरुकता पैदा करने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के तहत बाल अपराधों में कमी लाने के लिए सभी सरकारी

और गैर सरकारी विद्यालयों में जागरुकता अभियान का आगाज करेगा। विभाग की ओर से यह अभियान किशोर न्याय बोर्ड के सदस्य सुभाष मेहता की ओर से जनजाति क्षेत्र में अशिक्षा और जागरुकता की कमी के कारण बच्चों में बढ़ते आपराधिक मामलों की गंभीरता को लेकर प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखा गया था जिस पर प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय ने जिला प्रशासन को इस बारे में कार्ययोजना तैयार कर जागरुकता

अभियान चलाने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया है। प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय की ओर से पत्र प्राप्ति के बाद शिक्षा विभाग हरकत में आया और उसने मुख्य ब्लॉक शिक्षा अधिकारी और सरकारी और गैर सरकारी विद्यालयों के संस्था प्रधानों को निर्देशित किया है कि विद्यालयों में विद्यार्थियों के लिए संचालित जागरूकता कार्यक्रम और विद्यालय गतिविधियों में बाल अपराधों में कमी लाने के लिए सकारात्मक दृष्टिकोण के विकास के लिए

आवश्यक प्रयास करावें। तथा विद्यालय के दैनिक एवं साप्ताहिक गतिविधियों में बाल अपराध में कमी लाने संबंधित संवाद कार्यक्रम भी आयोजित किए जाने के निर्देश दिए हैं। गौरतलब है कि प्रदेश में गत दो वर्षों में ही विभिन्न जिलों में सात हजार 515 मुकदमे दर्ज हुए हैं। किशोर न्याय बोर्ड के सदस्य सुभाष मेहता ने बताया कि जनजाति जिले बांसवाड़ा एवं डूंगरपुर में अशिक्षा और अज्ञानता के कारण हर साल सैकडों बच्चे

आपराधिक घटनाओं में लिप्त हो जाते हैं जिसका बुरा प्रभाव उनके भविष्य पर होता है इसको रोकने के लिए प्रभावी कार्ययोजना तैयार करने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री और मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखा गया था जिसके बाद शिक्षा विभाग ने अभियान चलाने की कार्ययोजना तैयार की है।

