पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Banswara
  • The Destitute Daughters Will Make Clothes For The Needy, Mother Clothes Bank Will Be Started From Today In The Shelter Service Institute, Will Be Given Free

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आश्रय सेवा संस्थान:जरूरतमंदों के लिए निराश्रित बेटियां कपड़े बनाएंगी,आश्रय सेवा संस्थान में आज से मां वस्त्र बैंक की शुरुआत, निशुल्क दिए जाएंगे

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आश्रय सेवा संस्थान साेमवार से मां वस्त्र बैंक की शुरुआत करने जा रहा है। इस बैंक में अब संस्थान की प्रशिक्षित बालिकाओं द्वारा जरूरमंद बच्चाें के लिए कपड़े तैयार किए जाएंगे। जिन्हें निशुल्क वितरित किया जाएगा। इसके लिए संस्थान की बालिकाओं काे सिलाई का प्रशिक्षण भी दिया गया है। संस्थान के नराेत्तम पंड्या ने बताया कि निराश्रित बेटियाें ने संकल्प लिया है कि वह जरूरतमंद बच्चों के लिए नई ड्रेस बनाएंगी। ऐसे में बालिकाओं की मंशा पूरी करने और इस नेक काम के लिए संस्थान ने यह पहल की है। इस नेक काम में आम जन भी कपड़े भेंट कर सहयाेग कर सकते हैं।

इन कपड़ाें का बाकायदा रिकाॅर्ड मेंटेंन किया जाएगा। इन कपड़ों से 16 वर्ष तक के जरूरतमंद बच्चाें काे ड्रेस सीलकर दी जा रही है, उसका भी रिकाॅर्ड रखा जाएगा। इस मां वस्त्र बैंक का शुभारंभ मंगलवार काे जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण के सचिव देवेंद्रसिंह भाटी और सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता विकेश मेहता करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें