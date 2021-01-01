पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गणतंत्र दिवस विशेष:बांसवाड़ा में पहला झंडारोहण धनावाव में हुआ, स्वतंत्रता सेनानी धूलजी भाई के नेतृत्व में प्रजामंडल के लोग हुए शामिल

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • 1956 में तत्कालीन रेल मंत्री लालबहादुर शास्त्री बांसवाड़ा आए थे तब विधायक धूलजी भाई के नेतृत्व में लोगों ने भेंट की चांदी की रेल
  • हमारे प्रयास तब से, लेकिन आज भी लोगों का अधूरा सपना...

स्वंतत्रता सेनानी एवं पूर्व विधायक धूलजी भाई भावसार के कई किस्से हैं जो आज भी लोगों के दिलों पर छाए हुए हैं। देश आजाद होने के बाद जहां बांसवाड़ा की धरती पर स्वंतत्रता दिवस भी धूलजी भाई के नेतृत्व में आजाद चौक पर झंडा फहराया गया। इस समय स्वतंत्रता सेनानी धूलजी भाई की तीनों पुत्रियों भी शामिल थी।

धूलजी भाई की पुत्री कृष्णा भावसार ने बताया की पहले इस चौक को धनावाव बोलते थे। पहले झंडारोहण के बाद इसका नाम आजाद चौक रखा गया। उस समय शहर और गांवों से लोगों ने भी इसमें हिस्सा लिया था।

इसके अलावा मुख्य रुप से प्रजामंडल के सदस्य अध्यक्ष भवीशंकर, मंत्री धूलजी भाई भावसार, सिद्धी शंकर, मणीलाल सहित अन्य लोग शामिल रहे थे। कृष्णा भावसार ने बताया की उनके पिताजी धूलजी भाई के महात्मा गांधी के साथ अच्छे रिश्ते थे। उनके बीच हमेशा पत्र व्यवहार भी होते रहते थे। जिसके बाद धूलजी भाई साबरमती आश्रम में ही रहकर खादी का प्रचार प्रसार करते थे, जो आज भी उनके परिवार के लोग खादी के अनुसरण करते हैं।

बांसवाड़ा में रेल लाने की पहल 65 साल पहले हुई, शिलान्यास 2011 में, अब बजट नहीं इसलिए राज्य ने केंद्र सरकार से किया आग्रह

जब भी प्रधानमंत्री लालबहादुर शास्त्री के अलावा नेता आते थे तो उनके घर जरूर आते थे। स्वंतत्रता सेनानी धूलजी भाई भावसार की पुत्री कृष्णा भावसार ने बताया कि 1956 को जब लालबहादुर शास्त्री बांसवाड़ा आए थे। कुशलबाग मैदान में कार्यक्रम हुआ। उस दिन धूलजी भाई के नेतृत्व में पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मोहनलाल सुखाडिय़ा की उपस्थिति में चांदी की रेल भेंट की थी, ताकि बांसवाड़ा को रेल से जोड़ा जाए।

प्रथम प्रधानमंत्री पं. जवाहरलाल नेहरू के कार्यकाल में रेलमंत्री रहे और बाद में प्रधानमंत्री बने लालबहादुर शास्त्री 10 जनवरी 1956 को बांसवाड़ा आए थे। लोगों को आने जाने के लिए बसों का भी साधन कम था और महंगा था, इसलिए सभी लोग चाहते थे कि यहां भी रेल सेवा शुरु हो जाए।

लेकिन 21वीं सदी में भी बांसवाड़ा को रेल सेवा का इंतजार है। डूंगरपुर-रतलाम वाया बांसवाड़ा रेल परियोजना का शिलान्यास 3 जून 2011 में अशोक गहलोत सरकार के दौरान यूपीए अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने किया था। केंद्र व राज्य सरकार के साझे की परियोजना के लिए राज्य सरकार की ओर से दो सौ करोड़ रुपए भी दे दिए थे।

2013 में चुनाव के बाद परियोजना को ठंडे बस्ते में डाल दिया गया, जिससे यहां चल रहे कार्य बंद हो गए। जिला मुख्यालय पर उप मुख्य अभियंता कार्यालय भी बंद हो गया। इसके बाद से परियोजना का कार्य ठप ही है। हालांकि राज्य सरकार ने पुन: इस परियोजना को शुरू करने की बात कही है।

