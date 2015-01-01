पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चिड़ियावासा कागदी नदी पुल पर देररात हादसा:पुल की रेलिंग ताेड़ 30 फीट नीचे नदी में गिरी कार, मोरड़ी मिल के दाे अधिकारियों की माैत

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • सुबह पानी में कार दिखी तो घटना का पता चला

शहर से 10 किमी दूर चिड़ियावासा में कागदी नदी पर बनी पुलिया की रेलिंग ताेड़कर मंगलवार देररात एक कार 30-35 फीट नीचे नदी में जा गिरी। हादसे में एलएनजे ग्रुप की मोरड़ी डेनिम मिल के दाे अधिकारियाें की माैत हाे गई। हादसा इतना भयानक था कि कार के ऊपरी हिस्से के परखच्चे उड़ गए। सुबह जब ग्रामीणाें काे पानी में डूबी कार का कुछ हिस्सा दिखाई दिया ताे हादसे का पता चला। पुलिस ने ग्रामीणाें की मदद से रस्साें और लाेहे के ताराें काे बांधकर डेढ़ घंटे की मशक्कत से कार समेत शवाें काे बाहर निकाला। शवाें के पास मिले माेबाइल से पुलिस ने दाेनाें के बारे में पता लगाया।

हादसे में मरने वाले दोनों व्यक्ति मयूर मोरड़ी की डेनिम मिल में कार्यरत थे। मरने वालों में एक मनदीप भार्गव चीका कैथल हरियाणा के रहने वाले थे, जो मिल में इलेक्ट्रिक इंजीनियर थे। वहीं ईश्वर सपकाल गुजरात के बिलीमोरा सूरत के थे, जो यहां डिजाइनर हैड की पाेस्ट पर कार्यरत थे। ईश्वर शादीशुदा था, जिसका एक बेटा भी है। वहीं मनदीप अविवाहित था।

देररात दाेनाें कार से बांसवाड़ा से मिल की ओर लाैट रहे थे। चिड़ियावासा में कागदी नदी पर बनी पुलिया पर एकाएक उनकी कार का संतुलन बिगड़ा और वह 30 फीट ऊंची पुलिया की रेलिंग ताेड़ते हुए नदी में जा गिरे। नदी में पूर्व में एक हादसे में मार्बल से भरा ट्राेला पलटा था। जिससे मार्बल ब्लाॅक नदी में था। कार सीधे ही उस मार्बल ब्लाॅक पर उल्टी गिरी।

जिससे उसका ऊपरी हिस्सा बुरी तरह पिचक गया। आशंका है कि इससे दाेनाें बाहर निकलने का माैका नहीं मिल पाया हाेगा। इत्तला पर सदर पुलिस टीम के साथ माैके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने ग्रामीणाें की मदद से नीचे उतरकर देखा ताे कार में दाे युवक मृत अवस्था में दिखाई दिए। पुलिस और ग्रामीणाें ने ट्रैक्टर और ताराें की मदद से बाहर निकाला।

कार इतनी क्षतिग्रस्त हाे चुकी थी कि उसे ले जाने के लिए क्रेन बुलानी पड़ी। इसके बाद दाेनाें शवाें काे बाहर निकालकर ऑटाे से एमजी अस्पताल ले जाया गया। जहां डाॅक्टराें ने जांच के बाद दाेनाें काे मृत घाेषित कर दिया। हादसे के बाद दाेनाें मृतकाें की शिनाख्ती के लिए पुलिस ने आसपास के ग्रामीणाें काे बुलाया लेकिन काेई पहचान नहीं पाया। जिस पर पुलिस ने कार में मिले माेबाइल से दाेनाें शव के हाथ का फिंगर डिसप्ले पर टच करवाकर माेबाइल लाॅक खाेला। जिसके बाद उनकी फाेन लिस्ट और दूसरी चीजाें से दाेनाें के बारे में पता लगाने की काेशिश की।

हादसाें का पुल...30 साल पुराना पुल, 100 से ज्यादा हादसे, कइयाें की माैत

कागदी नदी पर यह पुल 30 साल पहले बना था। पुल के दाेनाें तरफ खतरनाक घुमावदार विकट माेड़ है। जिससे स्थिति यह है कि कई बार वाहन एक-दूसरे के बेहद नजदीक तक आ जाते है तब नजर आता है। इससे हादसे का डर बना हुआ है। वहीं पुलिया संकड़ी हाेने से कई बाद दाे बड़े वाहन भी आमने-सामने आ जाने पर साइड लेना मुश्किल हाे जाता है। बीते 10 सालाे में ही यहां ऑटाे, ट्राेलेे, ट्रक, जीप सरीखे वाहन पुल से नीचे गिर चुके है। 100 से ज्यादा छाेटे-माेट हादसाें में कई अपाहिज हाे गए ताे कुछ काे जिंदगी से हाथ धाेना पड़ा है। हादसे दर हादसे हाेने के बाद भी पीडब्ल्यूडी और प्रशासन इसे गंभीरता से नहीं ले रहा है।

चार दिन पहले ही लगाई थी रेलिंग, तीसरी बार टूटी
इस पुलिया पर हादसे हाेने से रेलिंग अक्सर टूट जाती है। बीते डेढ़ साल में तीन बार रेलिंग लगवाई जा चुकी है। एक महीने पहले ही मार्बल ब्लाॅक से भरा ट्राेला पलटने से रेलिंग टूट गई थी। चार दिन पहले ही इसे ठीक करवाया गया था कि मंगलवार रात काे फिर इस हादसे से रेलिंग टूट गई।​​​​​​​

