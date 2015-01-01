पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यवाही:लिंक रोड पर कुछ दिनों पहले ही किए गए पेचवर्क फिर से धंस गए

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में सड़क, पुलों और भवनों के निर्माण में हो रहा घटिया सामग्री का उपयोग

शहर में सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता, अधिशासी अभियंता, सहायक अभियंता और अधिशासी अभियंता गुण नियंत्रण के अलावा अतिरिक्त मुख्य अभियंता होने के बावजूद लिंक रोड पर किए गए पेचवर्क कुछ ही दिनों में धंस गए। आला अधिकारी इस सड़क से अक्सर कहीं नहीं तो प्रमुख शक्ति पीठ त्रिपुर सुंदरी मंदिर तो आते जाते रहते हैं लेकिन उन्हें ढाई करोड़ की लागत से निर्मित लिंक रोड सड़क के धंसे हुए भाग नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं। न ही इस मामले में हर सोमवार को कलेक्ट्रेट में होने वाली मॉनीटरिंग मीटिंग में चर्चा हो रही है।

जबकि खस्ताहाल लिंक रोड और इसके अलावा खस्ताहाल ओजरिया बायपास के कारण लोग खासे परेशान हैं। इसके बावजूद अधिकारी लोगों की समस्या के मद्देनजर न तो सुनवाई कर रहे हैं और न ही सड़कों के गड्‌ढों को ठीक से भरवा पा रहे हैं। जिसका कारण ठेकेदारों का इन जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों पर पूरी तरह से हावी होना है।

इधर गुण नियंत्रण विभाग के जिम्मेदार अधिकारी न तो सड़क निर्माण कार्य के दौरान नमूने लेते दिखाई देते हैं और न ही उनके लिए नमूनों पर कोई कार्यवाही हो पाती है। इस कारण जिले में सड़क, पुलों और भवनों के निर्माण में धड़ल्ले से घटिया निर्माण सामग्री का उपयोग हो रहा है। जिसका कारण बीएसआर दर से काफी कम दर पर टेंडर स्वीकृत होना है। आला अधिकारियों की नीचे तक पकड़ ठीक से नहीं होने के कारण गांवों की बात छोड़ दें तो शहर की सड़कों के हाल खासे खस्ता हैं। जिन पर प्रभावी कार्यवाही नहीं होना जनता में खासा चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है।

