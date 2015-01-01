पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चुनाव:चुनाव में इस बार पुरुषों से ज्यादा महिलाएं शिक्षित

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • स्नातक पास 22 पुरुष अाैर 28 महिलाएं, भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने शिक्षित प्रत्याशियों को ही चुनाव में उतारा

पंचायत समिति 2020 के चुनाव में इस बार ज्यादातर शिक्षित प्रत्याशियों ने ही जीत हासिल की है। इस बार भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने ज्यादातर शिक्षित उम्मीदवारों को चुनावी मैदान में उतारा था। जनता ने भी शिक्षित लोगों को ही चुनकर पंचायत समिति में भेजा है। इस बार कोई भी अनपढ़ उम्मीदवार पंचायत समिति तक चुनकर नहीं पहुंचा है। खास बात यह है कि 219 सदस्यों में 123 महिलाएं और 96 पुरुष चुनाव में जीत हासिल की है। वहीं शिक्षा के हर वर्ग में भी महिलाओं ने पुरुषों से ज्यादा पढ़ी हुई है। साक्षर में जहां पुरुषों की संख्या 12 है तो वहीं महिलाओं की 32 संख्या है।

पांचवी तक पास में जहां पुरुषों की संख्या 5 है तो वहीं महिलाओं की संख्या 7 है। 8वीं पास की बात करें तो पुरुषों की संख्या 15 है वहीं महिलाओं की संख्या 17 है। इसी तरह 10वीं कक्षा तक पास में पुरुषों की संख्या 13 है वहीं महिलाओं की संख्या 20 है। 12वीं कक्षा में पुरुषों की संख्या महिलाओं से ज्यादा है, जहां महिलाओं की संख्या 14 है वहीं पुरुषों की संख्या 24 है। स्नातक में भी महिलाएं, पुरुषों से आगे निकली है। जहां पुरुषों की संख्या 22 है वहीं महिला स्नातक की संख्या 28 है। इसी तरह स्नातोक्तर(एम.ए) में भी पुरुषों की संख्या 3 है तो वहीं महिलाओं की संख्या 4 है। व्यवसायिक कोर्स में जहां पुरुषों की संख्या 2 है वहीं महिलाओं की संख्या 1 है।

2015 में सज्जनगढ़-कुशलगढ़ के सभी सदस्य थे अशिक्षित

2015 के चुनाव में पंचायत समिति कुशलगढ़ और सज्जनगढ़ के सभी 17-17 सदस्य अशिक्षित थे। लेकिन इस बार इस बार सज्जनगढ़ से चुनाव जीतने वाले 6 सदस्य स्नातक है, वहीं कुशलगढ़ में भी 9 सदस्य 10वीं पास से ज्यादा की पढ़ाई कर रखी है। पिछली बार जहां 10वीं पास सदस्यों की संख्या 82 सबसे ज्यादा थी, वहीं इस बार स्नातक की संख्या 50 सबसे ज्यादा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें