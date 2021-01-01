पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हेलमेट पहना होता तो बच जाती जान:दाहोद हाइवे पर ट्रैक्टर-बाइक की भिड़ंत सड़क पर गिरा युवक, सिर फटने से मौत

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • बोरवट के पास हादसा, ट्रैक्टर चालक फरार

सदर थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत शुक्रवार को फिर बांसवाड़ा-दाहोद मार्ग के बोरवट के समीप माही दर्शन होटल के सामने रात 8.20 के लगभग एक ट्रैक्टर और बाइक की टक्कर के बाद सिर पर गहरी चोट लगने से बाइक सवार युवक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। हादसे में औंधे मुंह गिरे युवक का सिर फटने से खून से सनी सड़क के कारण काफी देर तक युवक की पहचान नहीं हो पाई।

हादसे की जानकारी मिलते ही सदर थाने से हैड कांस्टेबल भानुदत्त, कांस्टेबल सुरेशचंद्र, योगेंद्रसिंह आदि मौके पर पहुंचे। मृतक युवक के पास पड़े फोन से पता लगाने की कोशिश करने पर मृतक लक्ष्मीपुरा (बड़ोदिया) निवासी 20 वर्षीय प्रवीण पटेल पुत्र धूलजी पटेल के रूप में पहचान हुई। वहीं हादसे के बाद ट्रैक्टर चालक ट्रैक्टर को वहीं छोड़कर भाग गया।

हादसे के बाद हाईवे पर दोनों तरफ जाम लग गया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने ट्रैक्टर और शव को हटाकर यातायात सुचारू कराया। पुलिस ने युवक के शव को बांसवाड़ा महात्मा गांधी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया है। मृतक युवक प्रवीण प्रवीण पटेल बांसवाड़ा में दारू फैक्ट्री में काम करता था। वह गांव जा रहा था।

पाडीकला पेट्रोल पंप के पास ट्रक और बाइक की टक्कर में युवक घायल: सदर थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत इसी मार्ग के पाडीकला पेट्रोल पंप के पास भी शुक्रवार शाम करीब 4 बजे एक ट्रक और बाइक की टक्कर से बाइक सवार युवक घायल हो गया। घायल युवक को बांसवाड़ा महात्मा गांधी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। सदर थाना पुलिस के अनुसार घायल युवक कलिंजरा थाना क्षेत्र के नागावाड़ा का रहने वाला है।

अब अभियान: बिना हेलमेट बाइक चलाई तो भरना पड़ सकता है 1000 का जुर्माना

बिना हेलमेट पहने शहर में बाइक लेकर निकले तो एक हजार तक जुर्माना भरना पड़ सकता है। सड़क हादसों में बढ़ती मौतों के मामलों को देखते हुए अब ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने सख्ती बढ़ाना शुरू कर दिया है। इसी के तहत शनिवार से अब ट्रैफिक पुलिस मनचलों के चालान बनाकर जुर्माना वसूलेगी। इससे पहले पुलिस एसपी कावेंद्र सिंह सागर की अगुवाई में दो बार मुफ्त हेलमेट और पंपलेट बांटकर समझाइश भी कर चुकी है। ट्रैफिक प्रभारी एसआई सचिन ने बताया कि शनिवार से शहर के सभी प्रमुख चौराहों पर यातायात पुलिस विशेष अभियान चलाकर बिना हेलमेट पहने बाइक चलाने वालों के चालान बनाएगी।

