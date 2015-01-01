पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब खैर नहीं!:शहर में ट्रैफिक पुलिस बॉडीवार्न कैमराें से अब मनचलाें पर कसेगी शिकंजा

बांसवाड़ाएक घंटा पहले
  • 15 ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मियाें की वर्दी पर लगाए बाॅडीवार्न कैमरे, रिकाॅर्डिंग हाेगी

चालान काटते समय पुलिस कर्मियाें पर धाेंस जमाने वालाें और चालान से बचने के लिए आराेप लगाने वालाें का झूठ अब पकड़ा जाएगा। इन आराेपाें से बचने के लिए अब ट्रैफिक पुलिस जवानाें के कंधाें पर बाॅडीवार्न कैमरे लगाए गए हैं।

इन कैमराें में लाइव रिकाॅर्डिंग हाेगी। जिससे वाहन चलाते हुए माेबाइल पर बात करने से लेकर तेज वाहन चलाने और चालान काटने के दाैरान अभद्रता करने पर भी रिकाॅर्ड हाे जाएगा। इसमें जीपीएस लगा हाेने से ड्यूटी के दाैरान संबंधित पुलिसकर्मी की लाेकेशन का भी पता चल पाएगा।

पुलिस विभाग की ओर से फिलहाल 15 पुलिस जवानाें काे यह बाॅडीवार्न कैमरे लगा दिए गए है। इसकी लाइव रिकाॅर्ड क्षमता दाे घंटे से ज्यादा है। कैमरे में मेमाेरी कार्ड फीट रहेगा साथ ही फाेटाे खींचने की भी सुविधा है। कई बार यातायात पुलिस की ओर से एमवी एक्ट की कार्रवाई के दाैरान वाहन चालकाें से बदसलूकी करने, मारपीट करने और रिश्वत मांगने सरीखे शिकायतें सामने आई है। इसके अलावा कई बार पुलिस कर्मियाें से भी हाथापाई की घटनाएं हाेती है।

वर्दी पर लाइव रिकाॅर्ड कैमरे हाेने से अब ऐसी गतिविधियां रिकाॅर्ड हाे जाएंगी। शिकायत झूठी पाए जाने पर पुलिस संबंधित व्यक्ति के खिलाफ थाने में शिकायत भी दर्ज करवा सकेगी। गाैरतलब है कि जिले में 38 ट्रैफिक जवानाें का जाब्ता स्वीकृत है लेकिन फिलहाल 20 पुलिस कर्मी ही कार्यरत है।

पारदर्शिता में मिलेगी मदद

यातायात पुलिस द्वारा ड्यूटी के दाैरान चालान काटते समय कई बार उनके साथ गलत बर्ताव किया जाता है ताे कई बाद उनके खिलाफ बदसलूकी करने और रिश्वत मांगने सरीखे आराेप भी लगते है। इन्हीं मामलाें में पारदर्शिता सामने लाने की मंशा से यह कैमरे लगाए गए है। इसके अच्छे परिणाम सामने आएंगे।

-भारतसिंह राजपुराेहित, यातयात प्रभारी

