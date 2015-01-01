पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मनमानी:बिना लाइसेंस 30 फीसदी तक सूदखाेरी, चुकाने पर भी दस्तावेजों का गलत इस्तेमाल करने का डर

बांसवाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कई गरीबों के जेवर-जमीनें बिक गई, कुछ डर के घर छाेड़ गए, ब्याज इतना की नहीं मिल पाता कर्जे से छुटकारा
  • मनी लैंडिंग एक्ट के तहत ब्याज पर रुपए देने के लिए पंजीयन जरूरी

20 से 30 फीसदी तक ब्याज लगाने और फिर धमकाकर इससे भी ज्यादा वसूलने के शहर मे लगातार मामले सामने आ रहे हैं। दाे मामलों में ताे काेतवाली पुलिस प्रकरण तक दर्ज कर चुकी है। शहर में कई लाेग मनमाने लगाए जाने वाले इस ब्याज में इतने फंस चुके हैं कि जेवर और खेत तक बिक गए हैं। इतना ही नहीं, कुछ ने ताे डर के मारे बांसवाड़ा ही छाेड़ दिया है।

राजतालाब क्षेत्र में एक युवक के सूदखोरी से तंग आआकर खुदकुशी कर लेने का मामला ताजा है। कहने काे सरकार ने आमजन की सहूलियत के लिए मनी लैंडिंग एक्ट बना रखा है। जिसके तहत सरकार द्वारा तय ब्याज दराें पर रुपयों के लेनदेन के लिए लाइसेंस जारी हाेता है। इसके बिना ब्याज पर रुपयों का लेनदेन गैर कानूनी है। लेकिन बांसवाड़ा में ताे सूदखोरों के अपने ही नियम-कायदे हैं।

यहां ब्याज की दर भी वहीं तय करते है और कर्जदार से कब तक और कितनी वसूली करनी है इसकी समय सीमा भी। फिर चाहे मजबूर कर्जदाता मूल राशि का दाे से तीन गुना ही भर चुका हाे। सूदखाेरी इतनी है कि कई बार मूल रुपयों से भी ब्याज कई गुना बढ़ जाता है। बाजार में इन दिनों 20 से 30 फीसदी ब्याज ताे आम है। लेकिन, अगर काेई मजबूर कर्जदाता किसी तरह इतना ब्याज भर दी है तब भी यह नहीं कह सकते है कि उसका हिसाब फाइनल हाे चुका है। कई गरीबों के जेवर बिक गए ताे कइयों के जमीनों की रजिस्ट्रियां इनके पास गिरवी पड़ी है।

सूदखोरी के इस दलदल में एक बार फंसने के बाद जिंदगीभर कर्ज से छुटकारा नहीं मिलता। फिर मजबूरी में कई बार कर्जदाता जिंदगी काे ही खत्म कर देता है। हाल ही में राजतालाब क्षेत्र में सूदखोरी से हताश होकर एक युवक ने जान तक दे दी। हैरानी की बात यह है कि शहर सहित देहात में खुलेआम यह कमरतोड़ ब्याजखोरी चल रही है लेकिन प्रशासन काे यह नजर नहीं आ रहा।

गुलरेज का परिवार एसपी से मिला, सूदखोरों ने बाइक तक छीन ली : इधर, खुदकुशी करने वाले गुलरेज मोहम्मद के परिजन मंगलवार काे एसपी से मिले। मृतक के भाई ने तबरेज मोहम्मद ने एसपी काे लिखित में शिकायत की है कि उसके भाई से 30 फीसदी हर महीने ब्याज और 5 हजार रुपए पेनल्टी वसूली जा रही थी। आरोप लगाया कि उसके भाई काे जिनत, तबस्सुम, जावेद, सोनू और सहयोगियों ने उधार दिया था। कर्जा चुका देने के बाद भी उसके भाई के दस्तावेज नहीं लाैटाए। इतना ही नहीं, उसकी बाइक तक छीन ली। तबरेज ने मृतक भाई के मोबाइल की काॅल डिटेल अाैर वाट्सएप चेट की सक्षम अधिकारी से जांच कराने का अाग्रह किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें