नगर परिषद बाेर्ड की दूसरी बैठक:20 नए कामाें के प्रस्ताव लिए, सफाईकर्मी भर्ती में अनियमितता काे लेकर हंगामा

बांसवाड़ा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ठेके पर लगेंगे सफाईकर्मी, कुशलबाग मैदान में 10 हजार दर्शक क्षमता का स्टेडियम बनेगा
  • भाजपा के महावीर बाेहरा ने काेराेनाकाल में खर्चे का हिसाब मांगा तो सभापति बाेले- एक रुपए का भ्रष्टाचार साबित हाे ताे इस्तीफा दे दूंगा
  • बढ़ेंगी सुविधाएं: सीवरेज के साथ वाटर बॉक्स की लाइन भी, 1500 पोल पर लगेगी एलईडी

शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था में सुधार के लिए अब नगर परिषद ठेके पर सफाईकर्मी की भर्ती करेगी। माैजूदा समय में 65 ही स्थाई सफाईकर्मी कार्यरत है। जिससे शहर के सभी वार्डाें में सुचारू रूप से सफाई व्यवस्था बनाए रखने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा था। परिषद बाेर्ड की शनिवार काे हुई दूसरी बैठक में सभापति जैनेंद्र त्रिवेदी ने इस परेशानी काे पार्षदाें के सामने रखते हुए नई भर्ती हाेने तक ठेके पर सफाई कर्मियाें काे लेने का प्रस्ताव रखा। जिसे सभी पार्षदाें ने समर्थन दिया। इसके अलावा शहर में नई सड़काें के निर्माण, राेड लाइट लगानेे और कचरा संग्रहण व्यवस्था सरीखे 20 नए कामाें के प्रस्ताव लिए गए। शुरुआत में मनाेनीत पार्षदाें का अभिनंदन किया गया। बाेर्ड की बैठक में सफाई कर्मी भर्ती में हुई अनियमितता काे लेकर भी खूब हंगामा हुआ।

इससे पहले की सभापति त्रिवेदी बैठक की शुरुआत करते पार्षद महावीर बाेहरा ने शहर की स्वच्छता काे लेकर सवाल खड़े कर दिए। इस पर सभापति गुस्सा गए और महावीर बाेहरा पर ही आराेप लगा दिया कि आपने शहर बर्बाद कर दिया। बैठक में काेराेना काल में भामाशाहाें द्वारा की गई मदद में भेदभाव करने के भी आराेप लगे। बाेहरा ने कहा कि 12.33 लाख जाे खर्चा किया गया उसकी जानकारी दी जाए। इस पर सभापति ने बताया कि शहर की जनता ने विकट स्थिति में भी भरपूर आर्थिक सहयाेग दिया। इसका हिसाब भी चाहे तो 10 से 15 दिन के भीतर सभी पार्षदाें के घर भी भेज दूंगा। कहा कि अच्छा काम करने के बाद भी ऐसा सुनकर दुख हाेता है।

एक रुपये का भ्रष्टाचार किया ताे इस्तीफा दे दूंगा। बैठक में पूर्व में स्टेडियम की जमीन ठेकेदाराें काे आवंटित करने का मुद्दा भी गरमाया। भाजपा और कांग्रेस पार्षदाें ने एक-दूसरे के बाेर्ड पर आराेप प्रत्याराेप लगाने शुरू कर दिए। सभापति ने कहा कि उन्हाेंने इस प्रकरण के लिए एक कमेटी तक गठित की है। हंगामा बढ़ा ताे मंत्री बामनिया ने कहा कि अगर स्टेडियम की जमीन प्रकरण मामले में आपत्ति है ताे सभी पार्षद एसीबी जांच के लिए लिखित में शिकायत करें।

मंत्री बामनिया ने कहा- अतिक्रमण पर सिफारिशें नहीं करें, नाथेलाव का विकास किया जाए
राज्य मंत्री अर्जुनसिंह बामनिया ने कहा कि शहर आपका है। अतिक्रमण, सफाई के लिए हम खुद ही जिम्मेदार है। प्राकृतिक नालाें पर अतिक्रमण पर काेई मिलने वाला हाे ताे हम ही सिफारिश कर दे ताे फिर कैसे चलेगा। आगे से काेई सिफारिश नहीं करें। जाे बिल्डर काॅलाेनी काटते है उन पर नगर परिषद और स्थानीय पार्षद ध्यान रखे कि वह नियमाें की पालना कर रहा है या नहीं।

हम हमारी जिम्मेदारी का निर्वहन करेंगे ताे शहर सुंदर बनेगा। उन्हाेंने पूर्व सीएम वसुंधरा राजे द्वारा शहर में सड़क निर्माण के लिए 12 कराेड़ के बजट जारी करने का भी जिक्र किया। उन्हाेंने कहा 12 कराेड़ से सड़क निर्माण के लिए टेंडर हुआ। हमनें काम रुकवाया क्याेंकि डामर पर डामर लगना था।

एसपी चाैराहे पर डामर पर डामर था। लेकिन अब वहां देखिए रास्ता चाैड़ा कि ताे सुंदर लग रहा है। मंत्री ने नाथेलाव की पाल की डिजाइन बनाने के लिए भी निर्देश दिए। उन्हाेंने कहा कि पाल का विकास किया जाए जिससे की लाेग मार्निंग वाॅक के लिए आ सके।

इन प्रस्तावाें पर भी हुई चर्चा

  • राजा बासिंया भील की प्रतिमा का अनावरण 14 जनवरी काे।
  • डाॅ. भीमराव अंबेडकर भवन, उपाध्याय पार्क में बनाए शहीद स्मारक का लाेकार्पण।
  • शहीद हर्षित भदाेरिया की प्रतिमा के लिए उपयुक्त जगह के लिए सुझाव मांगे।
  • पुराना बस स्टैंड के अासपास 50 लाख की लागत से अाश्रय स्थल का निर्माण।
  • सिंटेक्स मिल द्वारा नाथेलाव तालाब के रख-रखाव की अवधि बढ़ाने, वहां स्थित पार्क का नाम मिल के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और फाउंडर आरएल ताेषनीवाल के नाम से करने पर चर्चा।
  • नगर परिषद के पुराने भवन काे ताेड़कर 1.50 लाख की लागत से नया भवन बनाना।
  • एनयूएलएम के तहत महिला स्वयं सहायता समूहाें काे प्रशिक्षण के लिए शहरी आजीविका केंद्र की स्थापना।
  • खाली भूखंडाें की सफाई कर 3 रुपए प्रति वर्गफीट की दर से खर्च वसूलना।
  • परिषद द्वारा किराए पर दी गई दुकान के नाम हस्तातंरण पर माैजूदा मार्केट वेल्यू आधार पर किराया निर्धारण।
  • राजकीय संस्थाओं काे भवन निर्माण के लिए निशुल्क भूमि आंवंटन किया जाना।

नूतन स्कूल के पास नाले पर स्टील प्लेट फार्म बनाकर लगाया जाएगा एक और सब्जी बाजार
सब्जी मार्केट: नूतन स्कूल के आसपास सब्जी विक्रेता बैठ रहे है। इससे हमेशा ट्रैफिक की परेशानी और हादसे का अंदेशा बना रहता है। परिषद अब यहां नूतन स्कूल की दीवार और मयूर हाेटल के बी 8 फीट चाैड़े नाले पर आरसीसी के काॅलम खड़े करके स्टील प्लेट फार्म बनाएगी। यहं प्लेटफार्म 10 फीट ऊंचाई पर बनेगा। जिससे सब्जी विक्रेताओं काे सड़क किनारे से हाटकर वहां स्थानांतरित किया जाएगा।

कचरा संग्रहण: काेराेनाकाल की वजह से शहर में डाेर टू डाेर कचरा संग्रहण के लिए नए टेंडर नहीं हुए। ऐसे में शहर काे 5 जाेन में बांटकर माैजूदा फार्म का कार्यकाल 15 दिसंबर तक बढ़ा दिया। शहर में 22 ऑटाे फिलहाल लगाए हैं। भारत में चाैथे नंबर की एक कंपनी काे ला रहे है जाे इसका काम संभालेगी। पार्षदाें का एक व्हाट्स ग्रुप बनाएंगे। कचरा संग्रहण में किसी तरह की दिक्कत आने पर उसमें बता पाएंगे।

सीवरेज: सभापति ने बताया कि आरयूआईडीपी द्वारा सीवरेज लाइन बिछाने का काम शुरू किया जाएगा। जिससे अभी सड़कें बनाने पर 6 महीने के भीतर दाेबारा टूट जाएंगी। पार्षद भी नाराज हाेंगे कि उनके वार्ड में काम नहीं करवा रहे। इस पर पार्षद नटवर तेली ने सुझाव दिया कि जहां सीवरेज का काम पहले हाे चुका है उनक वार्डाें में सड़कें बनाने का काम शुरू किया जाए।

पार्षद याेगेश जाेशी ने आराेप लगाया कि सीवरेज का काम ठीक से नहीं हुआहै। इस पर सभापति ने एईएन से जांच कराने की बात कही। पार्षद चंकी शाह ने सीवरेज का काम आउटर एरिया से शुरू कराने का सुझाव दिया। सभापति ने कहा कि इस बार सीवरेज के साथ वाॅटर बाॅक्स की लाइन भी दी जा रही है।

कुशलबाग मैदान: मैदान में 3.50 कराेड़ की लागत से विकास काम कराए जाएंगे। जिसमें 750 फीट लंबी आकर्षक बाउंड्री, 830 फीट लंबा स्टेडियम, 10 दर्शक एक साथ बैठ सकेंगे। 150 फीट ऊंचा हाई मास्ट फ्लेंग, राष्ट्रीय पर्वाें पर 250 व्यक्तियाें के बैठने के लिए शेड निर्माण शामिल है।

डंपिंग यार्ड: भंडारीया डंपिंग यार्ड पर जमा कचरे का भी जल्द ही निस्तारण किया जाएगा। इस काम के लिए 388 लाख रुपए का तकनीमा तैयार कर लिया गया है। राशि का आवंटन बीडीएमएफटी द्वारा किया जाना है। इसके लिए जिला प्रभारी मंत्री से 387.22 लाख रुपए का अनुमाेदन प्राप्त हाे चुका है।

पार्षदाें ने सुनाई परेशानी, दिए सुझाव: पार्षद धर्मेंद्र तेली ने पूर्व में 14 कराेड़ की लागत से बनाए नालाें भ्रष्टाचार हाेने और भूमाफियाओं काे लाभ देने का आराेप लगाते हुए जांच की मांग की। पार्षद चंकी शाह ने सुझाव दिया कि सड़काें के निर्माण में भ्रष्टाचार किया जाता है। पार्षद हेमंत राणा और श्यामा राणा ने कहा कि राेडलाइट नहीं हाेने से चाेरियाे का मुद्दा उठाया। इस पर सभापति ने बताया कि 1 हजार एलईडी खरीदी है, 500 और खरीद रहे हैं। पार्षद अशाेक शर्मा सहित और आशीष जैन ने आराेप लगाया कि 80 फीसदी बीजेपी पार्षदाें के वार्डाें में सालभर से काम नहीं हुआ। इस पर सभापति ने काेराेनाकाल का हवाला दिया और शीघ्र काम शुरू कराने और वार्ड 28 से 60 तक में खंभे लगाने की बात कही।

युगल जाेशी ने शहर में मटमेला पानी आने की समस्या बताई। मुकेश जाेशी और हेमंत राणा ने सफाईकर्मी भर्ती में दस्तावेज जांच करने वालेे दाेषी कर्मचारियाें के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की मांग की। पार्षद सज्जनसिंह राठाैड़ ने पार्षदाें का मानदेय 100 रुपए से बढ़ाकर 500 तक करने का सुझाव दिया। उन्हाेंने राशन उपभाेक्ताओं की परेशानी काे भी उठाया। पार्षद हेतल गरासिया ने ऋषि कुंज से माेक्ष धाम जाने वाले मार्ग का नामकरण बैकुंठ पथ किए जाने का प्रस्ताव रखा।

