कक्षाएं शुरू:वेदविद्या पीठ में कक्षाएं शुरू करने वाइस चांसलर प्रो. त्रिवेदी खुद छात्र बनने को तैयार

बांसवाड़ा9 घंटे पहले
  • गोविंद गुरु जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय के वाइस चांसलर प्रो. इंद्रवर्द्धन त्रिवेदी की पहल

ऐसा किसी ने न पहले कभी सुना हाेगा न पढ़ा हाेगा कि किसी विषय की कक्षाएं प्रारंभ करने के लिए किसी विश्वविद्यालय के वाइस चांसलर खुद छात्र बनने को तैयार हो जाएं। ऐसा कभी न हुआ न भविष्य में कभी ऐसा होने की संभावना है, लेकिन इतना सच जरूर है कि गोविंद गुरु जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय बांसवाड़ा के वाइस चांसलर प्रो. इंद्रवर्द्धन त्रिवेदी ने वेदविद्या पीठ में कक्षाएं शुरू करवाने को लेकर अपना जज्बा दिखाते हुए कहा कि जैसे ही सरकार की ओर से क्लास शुरू करने के आदेश जारी होते हैं तो वे वेदविद्या पीठ में कक्षाएं शुरू करवाने को लेकर इतने उत्साहित हैं कि यदि कहीं संख्या कम हुई और आवश्यकता हुई तो वे इसके लिए प्रोत्साहन देने खुद उस कक्षा में छात्र के रूप में बैठ कर वेदों का ज्ञान प्राप्त करेंगे। प्रो. त्रिवेदी ने बताया कि बांसवाड़ा में वेदों को जानने वाले विद्वान हैं और खुशी की बात ये भी है कि यहां बच्चों को पढ़ाने के लिए वेद पाठशाला भी पिछले लंबे समय से चलाई जा रही है। इससे नई पीढ़ी का रुझान वेदों के अध्ययन के प्रति और बढ़ेगा।

गौरतलब है कि वागड़ में ऋग्वेद की शंखायनी शाखा को जानने वाले विद्वान हैं और अब इस शाखा के विद्वान विश्व में कुछ ही रह गए हैं क्योंकि वेदों का ज्ञान प्राप्त करने की परंपरा श्रुत परंपरा के तहत आती है। बांसवाड़ा में वेदविद्या पीठ की स्थापना को लेकर लंबे समय से प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं जिसके तहत अब गोविंद गुरु जनजातीय विश्वविद्यालय के वाइस चांसलर प्रो. इंद्रवर्द्धन त्रिवेदी पूरे मन से वेद विद्या पीठ में कक्षाएं शुरू करने का पूरा प्रयास कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि यदि कक्षा में संख्या कम पड़ी तो इसका एक और दूसरा विकल्प है कि जो लोग वरिष्ठ नागरिक हैं वे भी वेद विद्या पीठ में जब भी कक्षाएं प्रारंभ हों तो वे उसके लिए निर्धारित प्रक्रिया पूरी कर प्रवेश ले सकते हैं। जिससे कि शुरुआत में कक्षाएं शुरू करने में संख्या की कमी जैसी समस्या का सामना नहीं करना पड़े।

